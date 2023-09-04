Did you know there are actually six official love languages? The sixth being DOG TREATS!? Well maybe that's not true to us, but it definitely is to Boggs! He loves his treats and that's the best way to win his heart. Boggs is a big guy (about 80 lbs.) and he's really such a sweetie. All of our staff is just head over heels for him!

Naps are as important to Boggs as walks in the fresh air. He loves to snooze the afternoon away but is always ready for a walk with his humans. He's not a fan of other dogs, so he should be the only one in the home. He only needs youto be happy! Boggs is potty trained and walks well on a leash. Someone please come to meet this amazing guy. You won't regret it!

Boggs is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is fully sponsored! We are open every single day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out additional info, all our adoptable pets, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.