If you are looking for an active dog to be your loyal furry friend for life, then Blu is the guy for you!

He loves to play and run around until it’s time for a good, hard nap. He gets along with other dogs and would be very happy to have another dog in the home to play with and get all his energy out! Make sure to bring your dog at home to the shelter for a meet n greet when you come to meet this awesome guy.

Blu is almost 3 years old and weighs about 45 lbs. He is crate trained and potty trained! He’s also very smart and already knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “wait.” We think he’d like to learn more commands because he is just so eager to please his owner. This loyal guy is ready to meet his match, come to the shelter to see him!

Blu is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is fully sponsored! We are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out additional info, all our adoptable pets, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.