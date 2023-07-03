Aspen is a really great, handsome, kitty who has had many meet and greets since September but no adopters. He has been with us for nearly 300 days now and we are so determined to find him his purrfect family!

Here is a special note from his foster family: "Aspen has a really cute personality and loves to roll balls down the steps, play with strings and take care of the younger kittens! Aspen is so loveable!"

Aspen is about 1.5 years old and the easiest kitty to please. He loves tunnel toys, cardboard boxes (these are easy to obtain, just do some online shopping!), and watching TV with you. Most of all, he loves other kitties and would make the best companion for your cats at home. Please give this sweet boy a chance at a forever home and a lifetime of love.

Aspen is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is only $25. He is currently in a foster home, please text his foster family at 928-221-8059 to get in touch!