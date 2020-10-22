Flagstaff author's book: Be it Fido or family, everyone can be trained

Many of the examples involve London training her two sons, now ages 15 and 17, in their toddler and formative years.

She gives an example of using “shaping” to teach one son to stay at the dinner table and eat. As with a dog, she used incremental goals, praising him for taking a few bites or sitting still for a few minutes and giving him a “big reinforcement” (playing with a toy) for successful eating. When he failed, she gently redirected him and, after he mastered staying at the table, raised her criterion to staying for the entire meal. It worked, though she admits the boy never learned proper use of silverware.

London has a ready answer for criticism that she was “bribing” her children with treats.

“Positive reinforcement is not bribery,” she writes. “Positive reinforcement is a consequence of a behavior that makes that behavior more likely to happen in the future.”

She also dismisses the potential criticism that treating people like dogs is inherently manipulative. She writes: “…People are very aware of their behavior being reinforced, and they are fine with it, such as kids who are treated to a class pizza party as a result of successful fundraising or a person who gets a bonus for landing a big client.”