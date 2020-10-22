Flagstaff author's book: Be it Fido or family, everyone can be trained

As a scientist, Karen B. London harbors no illusions that human beings are all that special or anything. Just another species, really, subject to the same impulses and responses and patterns of behavior as other classes of creatures, albeit with a few particular quirks.
As a dog trainer, London has long known that certain conditioning principles can be enacted to modify and mollify animal behavior whether one is dealing with wasps or WASPs, domesticated mutts or sophisticated suburbanites.
And as a parent in Flagstaff, London discovered that training her two sons and husband — actually, everyone she meets and wants to influence — like a dog can prove highly effective and not at all demeaning to the person being put through the paces.
After nearly 25 years as an animal behaviorist -- in which she has taught countless canines the virtues of sit, stay and heel and during which she co-authored five books on dog training -- London has turned her sights away from wasps, Madagascar hissing cockroaches and pooches and onto modern homo sapiens and their knotted psyches. Her new book, fittingly enough, is called “Treat Everyone Like A Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.”
London, who writes a twice-monthly animal column for the Daily Sun and is a blogger for the popular website The Bark, knows what you may be thinking. Her book’s titular phrase may hold a negative connotation to some, but in the modern world of dog training, positivity and praise, not scolding and screaming, is standard practice.
As she writes early in the new book, “When I say treat everyone like a dog, I don’t mean the way this expression is commonly used. I mean it in a sense that is not just respectful to the highest degree but almost reverent.”
Indeed, people love their dogs, especially in a mountain town such as Flagstaff. A happy dog, she maintains, is a well-trained dog, and the same holds when dealing with people we interact with at home or in the community. By using the same principles put in place by dog trainers — positive reinforcement through rewarding behavior deemed acceptable and systematically reshaping not-so-great behavior via incentives ranging from praise to chocolate — you can get people to behave and respond “on cue” without coercion.
The concept is not so far-fetched, and even can include teaching your young children to play fetch. If you happen to see your usually messy daughter picking up her toys without prompting, lavish praise. If your husband washes the dinner dishes after only slight prompting, give him the reward of his choice. If your son just won’t sit still while getting a haircut, the prospect of candy as a reward will go a long way to get the desired result.
In nine chapters, based on scientific behavioral principles but written in an informative and breezy style for the layperson, London explains how dog-training techniques such as “shaping” or “capturing” or “luring” or “imitation” can work just as well on people. And, yes, in certain situations, she even advocates the use of a clicker (the official name is Teaching With Acoustical Guidance, or TAG) to master a task.
Home and away
Successful examples of people training in action pepper the book. She imparts advice on how to get men to put down the toilet seat, how get your kids to be polite and greet grandma at the door, and how to train them to reach class promptly.
Support Local Journalism
There’s the anecdote in which London used the classic dog-training technique of ignoring bad behavior when the person is trying to get attention. If your dog goes crazy when you get home from work, jumping and causing a ruckus, ignore it and, eventually, the dog will get a clue that jumping is not a way to get attention. Likewise, London used ignoring to get the cashier at her local grocery store to stop the annoying habit of commenting on every food item she was purchasing.
“Whenever (the cashier) mentioned anything related to what I was so obviously going to eat or make with my groceries, I just pretended I didn’t hear her. I focused on my wallet, my phone … and did not respond at all,” London writes.
It took seven trips through her line, but the cashier eventually got the hint and stopped the unwanted behavior. London was quick to note, however, that she engaged in conversation with the cashier about other topics — the weather, sports teams — and it pleased the worker.
And there’s the brilliant example of a frustrated friend of London’s whose otherwise sterling husband left his soiled clothes outside the hamper. London, remembering that dogs love to use play as a behavioral motivator, suggested that the woman erect a toy basketball hoop over the hamper and challenge her hubby to “make baskets” with his dirty shirts. Success.
Many of the examples involve London training her two sons, now ages 15 and 17, in their toddler and formative years.
She gives an example of using “shaping” to teach one son to stay at the dinner table and eat. As with a dog, she used incremental goals, praising him for taking a few bites or sitting still for a few minutes and giving him a “big reinforcement” (playing with a toy) for successful eating. When he failed, she gently redirected him and, after he mastered staying at the table, raised her criterion to staying for the entire meal. It worked, though she admits the boy never learned proper use of silverware.
London has a ready answer for criticism that she was “bribing” her children with treats.
“Positive reinforcement is not bribery,” she writes. “Positive reinforcement is a consequence of a behavior that makes that behavior more likely to happen in the future.”
She also dismisses the potential criticism that treating people like dogs is inherently manipulative. She writes: “…People are very aware of their behavior being reinforced, and they are fine with it, such as kids who are treated to a class pizza party as a result of successful fundraising or a person who gets a bonus for landing a big client.”
Sometimes, London sheepishly admits, the line gets blurred for her between parenting and dog training. Mostly, this happened when her boys were younger. She taught her kids not to run out in the street same as she would a dog. She playfully played “fetch” with her toddler boys as a fun “play” reward. She’s used the “clicker” (TAG training) on herself when learning the proper form for doing a handstand. Once, in a harried moment at the bank during the holiday season, she parked the boys next to a giant Christmas tree and told them to “Stay Here Please, complete with the hand signals I typically use with dogs … My friend still probably thinks it’s funny …”
London says she cleared all the stories she put in the book with her family. This is London’s first book that she has not co-authored with Patricia B. McConnell, her grad school mentor at the University of Wisconsin.
And though writing about human behavior based on dog-training principles is something of a departure for her, she says it’s all of a piece.
“Listen," she said, "I’ve trained birds and cats and dogs — mostly dogs — but snakes and wasps and bees, cockroaches, too. And it’s mostly the same.”
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!