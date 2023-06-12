My name is Tubs and I am a 6-month-old, male Bloodhound mix. Even though I am only a puppy I have spent the majority of my life in a shelter. I think this is why people walk past me without giving serious consideration to adopting me. The shelter environment is frightening with all the other dogs barking and jumping. As a result, I just keep my nose in the corner. I am very shy with strangers and it takes a while for me to warm up. If you have patience, though, and take me out for a walk you will find I am very well-behaved on leash.
I would love a family who can show me that the world isn't so scary. I have been at the shelter longer than hoped so my adoption fee has been dropped by $75. If you have any questions or would like to meet me, you can contact my friends at the Coconino Humane Association. Please don't just walk by.