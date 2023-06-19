Hello! My name is Sweet Tea and I am a 2-and-a-half-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix! I was saved and brought to the Coconino Humane Association at the beginning of the year. Since being here I have gained some confidence a little bit each day. I am still pretty shy, but once you take the time to get to know me I will open right up! I prefer to get to know people in a somewhat quiet environment since I'm still a little skittish from my previous journey. Will you take a chance on my sweetness and take me home forever? I am what would be considered a benchwarmer since I have been here longer than hoped. Because of that, the loving staff has dropped $75 off my adoption fee to help me find a good home. Visit www.coconinohumane.org to see others who are also available for adoption.