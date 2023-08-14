Am I not just the cutest kitten you have ever seen? Okay, I admit that kittens are cute by nature but I think I raise the bar.

Just look at my spectacular coloring and beautiful eyes. I think the spots of gold on my face and paw are especially unique. I am 4 months old and ready to go to my new home to keep you entertained.

You can meet me at the Coconino Humane Association. Don't let all the construction in the area hold you back. It just makes arrival all the more worthwhile. If you prefer to peruse the available population from your computer, you can visit coconinohumane.org.