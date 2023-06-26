My name is Sean! I am a very special adoption. I have been here at the Coconino Humane Association all my life and I so hope to finally get a real home. I am a total goofball who is bound to make your day. I love when I get lots of treats and I have a wonderful fun-loving spirit. I absolutely love love love to play! It has taken me a long time to warm up to people around the shelter as well as my leash, and I am still quite nervous with new people. If you are interested in taking me home you must come and meet me at least five times with my trainer Sydney who works Thurs-Sun. Just ask for her at the front desk. I am a very special dog and hope to find someone who can continue to show me that people and the world aren’t so scary. View other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.