CHA Pet of the Week: Sweet Tea

Hello! My name is Sweet Tea and I am a 2-and-a-half-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix! I was saved and brought to the Coconino Humane Ass…

HCH Pet of the Week: Rochelle

Rochelle is the most gorgeous, fluffy white kitty who cannot wait to meet you! She was surrendered to our shelter when her owner was no longer…

CHA Pet of the Week: Tubs

My name is Tubs and I am a 6-month-old, male Bloodhound mix. Even though I am only a puppy I have spent the majority of my life in a shelter. …

HCH Pet of the Week: Pogo

If you are looking for a dog that wants to get outdoors with you (many even more than you), then you should jump in the car now to come meet P…

