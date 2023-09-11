Meet Rio, a 3-year-old, male Australian cattle dog mix. He is ready to go home with you and start playing. If you happen to be training for a triathlon Rio will be the perfect companion because he has lots of energy! He is house-trained and good in the car but not crazy about cats. He is a social butterfly. Don't leave him alone in the yard unless you have a VERY tall fence. He is smart and will find a way to escape. You can find adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.