They call me Prime because I am in the prime of life! I am a male Labrador Retriever and Staffordshire terrier mix. I think that is the ideal combination and it gives me my devastating good looks.

Being 3 years old also puts me in the "prime" range — not the overly rambunctious puppy but a mature adult. I am already neutered so I am ready for a new family today. I think you will find me to be a loving member of your family so come visit today. If you are still looking you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.