CHA Pet of the Week: Lacy

My name is Lacy! I am a 2-and-a-half-year-old Shepherd mix. I'm a super shy girl who wants nothing more than to find a forever home.

HCH Pet of the Week: James

James is a very handsome, fluffy, 5-year-old kitty who has been adoptable for nearly three weeks now! We would be thrilled to help him find th…

HCH Pet of the Week: Blu

If you are looking for an active dog to be your loyal furry friend for life, then Blu is the guy for you!

HCH Pet of the Week: Oscar

This handsome guy is 1-and-a-half-year-old Oscar! He is a heeler mix who weighs about 57 lbs. He has these awesome ears that stick straight up…

CHA Pet of the Week: Bo

Meet Bo,  a very handsome 1-year-old male. He was transferred from the shelter in Kingman to the Coconino Humane Association. It seems he has …

