Hi! My name is Marlo. I am a medium size, 1-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. I am looking for my forever home. I am working on making new friends and would love to meet you. I came in from Tuba City with my sister so I wouldn't mind having a dog friend at home. Just bring them in to meet me first. Since I am neutered, I am ready to go home with you today. If you have any questions or would like to meet me, just contact the Coconino Humane Association. You can see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org
PET OF THE WEEK | MARLO
CHA Pet of the Week: Marlo
