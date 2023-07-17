My name is Lacy! I am a 2-and-a-half-year-old Shepherd mix. I'm a super shy girl who wants nothing more than to find a forever home. The shelter environment has truly shut me down, but I do become more myself when I'm away from the shelter. (One of my human friends took me home and I showed her my true pup self.) I get extra attention from the staff here at the Coconino Humane Association and they sometimes let me help out at the front desk. My favorite time of day is when I get to go out for walks -- and I love it even more when one of my doggie friends comes along too. I am a curious girl and love to explore what's around me even though I'm afraid. I'll need someone who can take it slow with me at first and give me some time to readjust. I appear to do best with another dog around, but it is not a requirement. I've been here so long that my adoption fee has been dropped by $75! If you would like to meet me please come by the shelter Friday-Sunday, or contact them and ask for my trainer, Sydney, or my friend, Mia. Check out other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.