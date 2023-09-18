My name is Kai. I am a male, 5-year-old American terrier/pit bull mix. I had a home once, and then I didn’t. I don’t know what I did wrong. I was dumped on the reservation without any food or anyone to help me. By the time a Good Samaritan came to take me to the shelter I was terribly emaciated. The staff at the Coconino Humane Association have been very good to me and I have gained about 20 pounds. Now I have lots of energy to share with you. I am not only handsome, but I am also happy and healthy. Come see for yourself. You can see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org