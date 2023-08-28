My name is Holly! I am a wonderful 4-year-old shepherd mix but I have a strong fear of men. Because of this, I would do best in a home with only women -- though with some time, effort & patience I may adjust to a man in the home. (I have grown to appreciate the male Coconino Humane Association staff.) It would also be best if I go to a home with no cats or young kids.

I absolutely love to go on walks and hikes. I am a bit stressed in my kennel and do much better outside! I love to play and would be overjoyed to have someone fun to play with at home or at the park. I promise I will be an amazing dog and can't wait to meet my forever family. If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact my CHA shelter buddies. I have been here way too long, and would be so very grateful to have a family of my own! See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org