My name is Holly! I am a wonderful 4-year-old shepherd mix that has a strong fear of men. Because of this, I would do best in a home with only women -- though with some time and effort, I may adjust to a man in the home. (I have grown to like the male Coconino Humane Association staff.) It would also be best if I go to a home with no cats or young kids. I absolutely love to go on walks and hikes. I am a bit stressed in my kennel and do much better outside! I love to play and would adore someone to have fun with at home or at the park. Sometimes I enjoy sunbathing. I would be an amazing dog and can't wait to meet my forever family. If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact my CHA shelter buddies! See other adoptable pets online at www.coconinohumane.org.
PET OF THE WEEK | HOLLY
CHA Pet of the Week: Holly
