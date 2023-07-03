Related to this story

CHA Pet of the Week: Sean

My name is Sean! I am a very special adoption. I have been here at the Coconino Humane Association all my life and I so hope to finally get a …

HCH Pet of the Week: Margaret

This stunning German Shepherd mix is 2-year-old Margaret! She has been adoptable for 50 days now and it is time she found a loving home of her…

HCH Pet of the Week: Rochelle

Rochelle is the most gorgeous, fluffy white kitty who cannot wait to meet you! She was surrendered to our shelter when her owner was no longer…

CHA Pet of the Week: Tubs

My name is Tubs and I am a 6-month-old, male Bloodhound mix. Even though I am only a puppy I have spent the majority of my life in a shelter. …

