My big ears are going in every direction but as I grow, I am sure they will decide which direction they prefer. I am very handsome with my brindle coat and white bib. Even though I am a shepherd mix, I think I will be medium size when I finally stop growing. The staff are surprised that for a puppy I am quite calm. However, I am still a puppy and haven't been house-trained. Of course, that is to be expected since I have never been in a house! Because I am already neutered, I am ready to go home with you.