Meet Gracie. She is a big, happy, 1-year-old girl. This Rhodesian ridgeback/retriever mix is already spayed and ready to go home with you. Since she has been at the Coconino Humane Asociacion for one month already she is eager to find a new family. If you come to visit her you will see that she is a sweet tail wagger, eager to give you kisses. Other adoptable pets can be seen on the coconoinohumane.org website.