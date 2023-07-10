Meet Bo, a very handsome 1-year-old male. He was transferred from the shelter in Kingman to the Coconino Humane Association. It seems he has had a rough life up to now and he is definitely his own cat. But once you get his trust he is happy to sit on your lap and purr. To see other adoptable pets, go to coconinohumane.org
