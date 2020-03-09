Ask The Vet: What to feed your discriminating canine gourmet?

Q: There are so many choices of dog food on the market these days. I am confused as to what is best to feed my dog for his health. Any advice?

A: If you go into any pet food store, you will be presented with a hundred choices of dog food, all of them professing to be the best possible food for your dog.

There are raw food diets, grain-free diets, even diets with extra vitamins such as Vitamin C that the companies will try to convince you that your dog needs. The easy answer is that we need to get back to basics when it comes to feeding our pets.

Understandably, if your pet has an underlying medical issue, then the nutrition that you provide is essential and should be guided by your veterinarian. However, for most otherwise healthy dogs, I recommend picking a brand of food and then, after a few months, evaluate your pet to determine if that dog food is the right one for him.

The parameters that we look at to determine if a diet is the right one are easy to evaluate. First, how many times a day is your pet defecating? Dogs on good quality food should only defecate two to three times daily, and that stool should be a solid consistency. If they are defecating more often or the stool is not solid, then that is not the right food.