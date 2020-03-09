Ask The Vet: What to feed your discriminating canine gourmet?

Q: There are so many choices of dog food on the market these days. I am confused as to what is best to feed my dog for his health. Any advice?
A: If you go into any pet food store, you will be presented with a hundred choices of dog food, all of them professing to be the best possible food for your dog.
There are raw food diets, grain-free diets, even diets with extra vitamins such as Vitamin C that the companies will try to convince you that your dog needs. The easy answer is that we need to get back to basics when it comes to feeding our pets.
Understandably, if your pet has an underlying medical issue, then the nutrition that you provide is essential and should be guided by your veterinarian. However, for most otherwise healthy dogs, I recommend picking a brand of food and then, after a few months, evaluate your pet to determine if that dog food is the right one for him.
The parameters that we look at to determine if a diet is the right one are easy to evaluate. First, how many times a day is your pet defecating? Dogs on good quality food should only defecate two to three times daily, and that stool should be a solid consistency. If they are defecating more often or the stool is not solid, then that is not the right food.
Next, is the hair coat shiny and healthy appearing? If the dog is itchy, has dry skin, or the hair coat is dull, then that is not the right type of dog food.
Does your dog enjoy eating the food? If your dog suddenly stops eating the food or is not eating with as much enthusiasm as he has been, then you'll need to consider an alternative.
Lastly, is your dog overweight? Weight management is a significant medical issue for many dogs, and if your dog is overweight, you need to reconsider what you are feeding him. It is shocking to most dog owners how little you need to feed of a good quality food for most dogs to maintain a lean body condition.
If you go back to basics and evaluate your pet for their response to diets, then you will get a better idea of what works and what does not work for your pet.
Q: My German Shepherd was diagnosed with hip dysplasia, and I am wondering what I should expect from this diagnosis?
A: A common misunderstanding is that hip dysplasia is a condition that dogs acquire as they age, when, in fact, hip dysplasia is a congenital defect in the formation of the hip joints. These dogs are born with this abnormality and the issues associated with it progress as they age.
Hip dysplasia is a condition where the hip joint does not grow normally, thereby causing significant abnormalities within the hip joint itself, which affect the mobility and movement of the joint. It can be one-sided, but most of the time, it will affect both hips.
If the condition is identified at a very young age, there are orthopedic procedures that can be performed to try to salvage the hips as the dog grows. But, unfortunately, most of the time, this abnormality is not caught until there are issues with the hips.
Due to the malformation of the hip joint, there is a predisposition to arthritis and degenerative joint disease within the hip joint. Long-term, these dogs will get hip pain at a much younger age than a dog with normal hips.
Keeping your dog as lean as possible and providing consistent, low impact exercise will help. Providing your dog with daily joint supplementation can also be very helpful in maintaining the health of the joint for as long as possible.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com