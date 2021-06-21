Ask the Vet: Some cats feel the call of the great outdoors

Q: I just adopted an adult cat from the shelter, and he is begging to be let outside. I was always under the impression that a cat will live longer if it is kept indoors, but he is making me crazy! What do you recommend?
A: First, I would like to thank you for adopting an older cat from the shelter. It sometimes can be more challenging to adopt adult animals as they can come with behaviors that might be difficult to manage. Still, if you are prepared to handle any possible issues, they can be wonderful pets.
Similar to you, I also believed for many years that it was best to make all cats indoor pets to keep them safe and not expose them to possible deadly infectious diseases or trauma. However, this opinion drastically changed when I adopted a cat that was originally a feral outdoor cat.
I attempted to force this cat to be a strictly indoor cat initially, and it resulted in some very destructive behaviors such as inappropriate urination, fighting with our other cats, and endless meowing and crying.
After many months of cleaning cat urine off of our carpets and breaking up hundreds of catfights, we finally let her go outside, and if a cat could smile, laugh, and skip, she did it. So, going against my own beliefs, I let her go outside and was prepared for devastating consequences; however, she always came back, never got hurt, and she's now a grumpy 18-year-old cat that no longer wants to go outside.
I now believe that some cats cannot be forced to be indoor cats as it significantly affects their quality of life. However, for anyone thinking of letting their cat go outside, there are a few things you must do to help protect them.
First, I recommend that you take your cat to your veterinarian yearly to make sure they are up to date on their vaccines and deworming. Secondly, make sure your cat has a microchip with your most current information; I prefer microchipping over collars as collars can fall off. Thirdly, I would never let a cat outside that has had any claws removed as that makes the cat vulnerable and unable to fully protect itself from danger.
Most importantly, you must be prepared to pay for extra veterinary visits for possible injuries that might occur while your cat is outside. So, although most cats are happy as indoor-only pets, some cats cannot live as strictly indoor cats. As long as you are prepared to manage the associated issues, those cats can still have long and happy lives.
Q: What is the difference between a three-year vaccine and a one-year vaccine?
A: Technically, a one-year vaccine and a three-year vaccine are the same vaccines but the time between boosters varies based on a couple of factors.
The younger the animal, the more frequent the boosters should be as you are trying to establish the best immunity for the animal when they are young.
The area where you are living will also determine the types of vaccines that are recommended and the frequency of the boosters.
In Flagstaff, there is a high prevalence of the Parvo-enteritis virus, so we might booster that vaccine yearly until a certain age and then every three years after that to ensure immunity.
The last factor is how the vaccine is labeled by the manufacturer. Most vaccines are not labeled to be effective beyond three years. So, although your pet might still have immunity beyond three years, legally, the vaccine is not labeled as effective beyond a certain date, and it needs to be re-administered every three years. Your veterinarian can guide you as to what vaccines are best for your area and your pet.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com