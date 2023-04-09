Whether you’re coming into town or hoping to schedule a staycation, Flagstaff is home to some of the coolest and most unique Airbnbs out there. While hotels and resorts are the most traditional way to stay overnight on a vacation, Airbnb vacation rentals have been popping up left and right. In September 2022, there were already over 3,000 Airbnb listings in Arizona alone. Currently, there are over 8,000 in Arizona, with many residing in northern Arizona.

Airbnbs often offer travelers an experience they might never get in a hotel, making them the perfect item for your bucket list. Some are tiny, some are grand, but they are all unique. Unlike a hotel atmosphere that thrives on providing consistent stays to guests, Airbnb experiences are always different, depending on which one you choose. Here are five unique Airbnb in Flagstaff booking right now.

Tiny Barn

Want to try your hand at tiny living? This little barn priced at $73 a night has everything you’ll need for your night stay, in a super compact manner. Don’t be fooled by its exterior – the inside is super cozy and cute – looking like a hotel room, even despite its size. This is definitely one of the most unique ways to spend your time in Flagstaff.

Lily Yurt

Stay at Arizona Nordic Village in the Lily Yurt for only $60 night is a super unique experience that you’d have a hard time finding anywhere else. Staying in a yurt is like elevated camping or glamping. You bring the camping supplies and have a safe yurt to stay the night in, nothing says off the grid quite like this one does.

Airstream Dreaming

Be one with nature at this airstream rental, which is on a .5 acre with incredible mountain views. Depending on the time of year, you can be surrounded by snowy views or classic Flagstaff sunflower fields. Even though it might feel like you are all alone in the wild, it luckily is only 10 minutes from downtown Flagstaff, making it the best of both worlds.

Airstream Alley

Prefer to be downtown? This second Airstream option is in the heart of downtown Flagstaff, meaning you can walk to all of your favorite restaurants, bars and events. Unlike some of the other unique Airbnb options, this one comes with the glamping experience and has almost everything you could need during your stay – coffee, TV, Wi-Fi, a fully fenced private yard, a shower and more. What else could you ask for?

Renovated Famous Cabin

If you’re wanting to spend big on your vacation, Flagstaff has some luxury options, too. This 6-bedroom renovated and famous cabin is one sure way to make sure you are vacationing in style. It has spectacular views of Mt Elden, wrap-around porches, a pool table, a hot tub, giant A-frame windows, a fireplace and three bathrooms. Bring along some friends or book it for a romantic getaway, one you’ll never forget.