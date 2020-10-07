Navajo drives unite two goals: COVID-19 relief and upping census participation

“There’s no large gathering, especially here on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said. “So what’s the next best thing? These types of events. As they get their food, they stop – and they also get counted for the U.S. census.”

The Navajo Nation has had one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. – more than 10,000 to date and more than 550 deaths. The tribe has enacted strict mask restrictions, stay-at-home orders and 57-hour weekend lockdowns.

CARES Act dollars have paid for relief supplies such as those distributed at the Many Farms chapter house, as well as personal protective equipment and front-line worker pay. The money also is going to projects that address longstanding problems on the reservation, such as limited access to clean water, electricity and broadband internet connections.

Tribal officials noted that being undercounted in the census could cause issues that have plagued their community to drag on – or even worsen.

“My people are left behind,” said Katherine Arthur, president of Many Farms Chapter.