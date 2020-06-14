Move to the modern: Pine Canyon’s latest project leans into a contemporary look

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of the homes of Pine Canyon—one of Flagstaff’s keystone luxury residential developments and a premier golf community—have long held a connection to the mountain lodge aesthetic. This includes prominent stone features, exposed wood and beams, and rustic and custom ironwork. This architectural design has been a common sight among the top dwellings of Flagstaff, where the snowy peaks and towering pines have drawn designs toward the high-end dream cabin.

Symmetry Companies, which owns and manages Pine Canyon, has launched a new phase of the development, however, with an eye toward a different look. Coconino Ridge, in its early stages, offers a model home and developed home to begin this 32-lot section of the golf community. Its models, which have a standard design that homeowners can build from, features a more modern look.

“We consider these homes to be ‘mountain contemporary,’” Tiffany Cox, marketing coordinator with Symmetry Companies, said of the new designs. “When the developers thought about Coconino Ridge, they wanted something different from the traditional lodge mountain home, so they went with more of a contemporary feel. It also has been a trend the past few years, with buyers wanting something more modern looking, more metal, more white and bright, instead of the traditional mountain browns.”