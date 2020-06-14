Move to the modern: Pine Canyon’s latest project leans into a contemporary look

Many of the homes of Pine Canyon—one of Flagstaff’s keystone luxury residential developments and a premier golf community—have long held a connection to the mountain lodge aesthetic. This includes prominent stone features, exposed wood and beams, and rustic and custom ironwork. This architectural design has been a common sight among the top dwellings of Flagstaff, where the snowy peaks and towering pines have drawn designs toward the high-end dream cabin.
Symmetry Companies, which owns and manages Pine Canyon, has launched a new phase of the development, however, with an eye toward a different look. Coconino Ridge, in its early stages, offers a model home and developed home to begin this 32-lot section of the golf community. Its models, which have a standard design that homeowners can build from, features a more modern look.
“We consider these homes to be ‘mountain contemporary,’” Tiffany Cox, marketing coordinator with Symmetry Companies, said of the new designs. “When the developers thought about Coconino Ridge, they wanted something different from the traditional lodge mountain home, so they went with more of a contemporary feel. It also has been a trend the past few years, with buyers wanting something more modern looking, more metal, more white and bright, instead of the traditional mountain browns.”
The model home features the Coronado floor plan, one of five basic floor plans of Coconino Ridge. With three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, it features a mix of standards and upgrades, and, like a number of lots, borders the Coconino National Forest. Still others share their boundary with a Flagstaff Urban Trail connector route, taking hikers and bikers southeast-bound toward the Arizona Trail and Fisher Point.
The floor plan mostly exists as a single level, though the model includes a bonus room over the garage. Cox explained how the bonus room could serve as a fourth bedroom, make for a cozy family room or game room—or possibly a mother-in-law suite. It can include a bathroom and walk-in closet as well.
“Coconino Ridge is set up as a semi-custom home development, where the basic floor plans offer a variety of possibilities and upgrades,” Cox said.
The main floor includes a master suite with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, expansive bay windows that look out to the forests, a standalone tub and separate shower in the master bathroom with a connection to the outdoor patio area. Adjacent to the master is a hallway half-bathroom and guest room with its own bathroom. The third bedroom is located in another hallway off the kitchen and near the full-sized laundry room. Cox noted it could be considered a second master. The model version features a small, private patio.
The home’s primary feature is the open living space with a kitchen, wine bar, dining and living area featuring a large fireplace. The model version has pocket doors that open the living space more fully to the outdoor, where the extensive patio includes a built-in grill and additional nothing-but-forest views beyond.
The home’s finishing and designs for the model and the rest of Coconino Ridge arrive courtesy of interior design firm Monarch & Maker, based near Houston. The firm also has worked on the Mountain Vista condos, another project that has taken root at Pine Canyon. Its designs work to elevate the contemporary flair of the Coconino Ridge project.
This new phase at Pine Canyon joins a host of other developments at the golf community. One of the more celebrated openings this spring came with the Morrish Station Midway Grill. Named for the course designer, Cox explained how the eatery by the green is fashioned in part from a 1944 Santa Fe railroad caboose.
“It has a bistro feel, and people can grab a bite to eat before hitting the back nine,” Cox said, also noting this summer brings upgrades to Camp Pine Canyon. The luxury community has a number of families.
Attendance at the clubhouse is already up significantly this spring, as its homeowners and members—many from the Phoenix area—are seeking closer-to-home vacations and escapes more often during the pandemic. The appeal of second-home life could further drive interest in the new, contemporary homes at Coconino Ridge.
