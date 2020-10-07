Hopi leader: Congress must act to save ‘life changing’ diabetes program

Tribes and health advocates have been seeking long-term reauthorization for years, in addition to an increase in funding. The annual $150 million budget has a third less buying power than it did in 2004, the last time Congress increased its funding.

There’s “an appetite” on Capitol Hill to renew the program for five years, said Meredith Raimondi, director of congressional affairs for the National Council of Urban Indian Health. But the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with an election year, has delayed what was already a slow process.

“Everything that was moving forward … got pushed to the back burner,” Raimondi said.

COVID-19 has hit tribal communities hard, in part because of high rates of preexisting conditions like diabetes – one of the top risk factors for more serious and even deadly COVID-19 infections. Diabetes is the fourth-leading cause of death for Native Americans, McSally said in her remarks to the committee, compared to seventh in the general population.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical need to address underlying health conditions such as diabetes,” said McSally, and her bill “will provide long-term stability” to tribes’ diabetes programs.