Gardening Etcetera: Woodpecker metal drum solos are a rite of spring around here

First of all, bread, even whole grain bread, is of little nutritional value to birds, and if they eat a lot of it, they could develop nutritional deficiencies. Second, bread grows mold quickly, which can harm our feathered friends. Third, chunks of bread may block their digestive tracts. Many public lakes and ponds now have signs posted prohibiting the feeding of bread to ducks.

Dear Master Gardener,

Certain bird species coming to my feeders seem to have particular preferences for the types of seeds and foods they’ll eat. I’ve heard that birds don’t have a good sense of smell or taste, so how do they know which foods are preferable and nutritious?

Dear Bird Enthusiast,

As far as ornithologists can tell, most birds have little or no sense of taste or smell. There are several exceptions, however. Vultures have a keen sense of smell to aid them in finding their primary food source, carrion, and pigeons may navigate several hundred miles by way of odor detection. Since kiwis, seabirds, and parrots also have well-developed olfactory glands, it is assumed they too have a good sense of smell.