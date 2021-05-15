Gardening Etcetera: Woodpecker metal drum solos are a rite of spring around here

Dear Master Gardener,
Every spring woodpeckers drum, and I mean drum, not peck on my metal drainpipes and chimney flues. I love woodpeckers, but the racket becomes unnerving. What can I do?
Dear Unnerved,
It is usually during the spring that woodpeckers drum, likely for attracting a mate and/or to establish their territories. They often choose metal because it is loud and reverberates quite a distance. On the bright side, drumming rarely causes damage to metal, and the behavior only persists for a few weeks.
Here are a few ways to alleviate the problem — these solutions may not last forever, so you’ll need to switch up your methods periodically. Shiny, moving objects will often repel woodpeckers: reflective tape, mylar balloons, plastic twirling mirrors, and dangling CD disks work well. There are also many products available on the market such as sound deterrents, owl and snake decoys, and bird netting that may serve this purpose. Don’t forget: woodpeckers are protected by law, so don’t harm them.
Dear Master Gardener,
When I was a kid, I would feed wild birds white bread, and they loved it. But is this actually good for the birds? Would whole-grain bread be better?
Dear Birdfeeder,
First of all, bread, even whole grain bread, is of little nutritional value to birds, and if they eat a lot of it, they could develop nutritional deficiencies. Second, bread grows mold quickly, which can harm our feathered friends. Third, chunks of bread may block their digestive tracts. Many public lakes and ponds now have signs posted prohibiting the feeding of bread to ducks.
Dear Master Gardener,
Certain bird species coming to my feeders seem to have particular preferences for the types of seeds and foods they’ll eat. I’ve heard that birds don’t have a good sense of smell or taste, so how do they know which foods are preferable and nutritious?
Dear Bird Enthusiast,
As far as ornithologists can tell, most birds have little or no sense of taste or smell. There are several exceptions, however. Vultures have a keen sense of smell to aid them in finding their primary food source, carrion, and pigeons may navigate several hundred miles by way of odor detection. Since kiwis, seabirds, and parrots also have well-developed olfactory glands, it is assumed they too have a good sense of smell.
Other birds likely choose a particular type of seed or food by employing their amazing ability to see tiny detail, or they may simply pick up a seed to weigh it. This is exactly what pinyon jays do to determine whether a pinyon nut is fresh or rotten. The shape and size of a bird's beak, along with the strength of its jaws, also factors in. This is due to the fact that certain types of seeds and nuts require different methods of prying them open. For example, red crossbills inhabiting our forests have just that, a crossed bill. This allows the bird to adeptly pry open conifer seeds. Orioles, on the other hand, sport long, heavy, pointed bills to allow them to gorge on insects, larvae, fruit, and nectar.
Dear Master Gardener,
I have lived in the Flagstaff area for several years yet had never spied a mockingbird until recently. Friends have told me that mockingbirds have an amazing repertoire of songs and even learn to mimic other birds. How can I attract this bird to my yard and have it around a while?
Dear Mockingbird Fan,
Mockingbirds seem to eat almost anything, but they absolutely relish fruit. If a mockingbird is passing through your neighborhood, it will almost certainly stick around any fruit-bearing trees. But take care, you probably don’t want your harvest literally going to the birds. Additionally, mockingbirds are aggressively territorial and will fend off other birds attempting to partake of anything offered on birdfeeders. If these issues are not a concern to you, try setting out on a platform fresh or dried fruit, millet, or mealworms.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.