Gardening Etcetera: Support the virtual fair, connect with farming roots

This year the animals will be sold "by the head." A market steer often weighs over 1,200 pounds. Once processed, that means approximately 580 pounds of meat. If that’s more that you are interested in, consider splitting the cost with your friends and neighbors. Hogs will also be for sale, another animal that you can share. Who gets the bacon is a problem that you'll have to work out yourselves.

You may want to consider a smaller purchase such as a turkey that you can serve for your Thanksgiving dinner, or a fryer chicken pen (that means three).

Your support of the Junior Livestock Auction also benefits the NAJLA Scholarship Program, which aids students in pursuing their undergraduate degrees. Learn more about the upcoming auction and register as a buyer by visiting the Junior Livestock Association Website at https://najlasite.org/. The auction will start on Sept. 3 at 6 a.m. and begin to close on Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. Register now so you’ll be ready when the auction starts. You’ll find the link on the NAJLA website. Buyers will find detailed information at https://najlasiteorg.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/najla-virtual-auction-guide.pdf.

We have no choice but to visit our fair virtually this year. But for our readers that are committed to local food, this is an excellent opportunity to buy local. Not only do we have a chance to support our 4-H youth, but you will see a return in your investment as many 4-H members become our future leaders in agriculture and our community.

Hattie Braun is the County Director for Coconino Cooperative Extension. Josh Farella is the 4-H Youth Development Assistant in Extension. For information about 4-H in Coconino County, call 928-773-6100.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0