Gardening Etcetera: Support the virtual fair, connect with farming roots

Phones at the Coconino Cooperative Extension office have been ringing off the hook with questions about growing vegetables. It may be a question about how to get started, a call for a recommendation on the best tomato to try, or a concern about controlling insect pests. The number of calls tells us that our community wants to grow their own food.
This trend may be driven by anxiety about food shortages or concern about where food is coming from. Or maybe folks have more time on their hands, and vegetable gardening looks like a great hobby to get into. Parents may look to gardening to get their children outside and teach them how to grow, and hopefully eat, vegetables. We think it also comes down to a desire to grow and eat local.
We have long had the opportunity to see what grows well in Coconino County by attending the Coconino County Fair. We could visit the Horticulture Building and see many locally grown vegetables, including squash, pumpkins, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and beans. Herbs, eggs, honey, and fruit were also showcased there. We envied fruit that grows better in warmer locales, such as the prize-winning pomegranates that came from Page.
We could also see many animals that were raised right here in Coconino County by 4-H youth. We stopped by the barns that housed steer, pigs, chickens, goats, and lambs. We could see turkeys and other fowl residing outside. Meeting these animals at the fair is a major attraction; for many of us, this is one of the few opportunities to connect with our farming roots.
But did you know that many of these local animals can be purchased?
Each year, several hundred Coconino 4-H members spend countless hours raising an animal (or two) for their 4-H project. These youth learn much from this experience, such as responsibility, commitment, perseverance, and animal care. They also become budding entrepreneurs as, for many, their fair experience culminates with the Junior Livestock Auction.
The in-person cancellation of our county fair, due to COVID-19, is creating a lot of distress and uncertainty for our junior livestock exhibitors. They have invested time and money in their market animals. Monies received from the livestock auction allow these youth to recoup the cost of raising their animal, and remaining funds often go into college savings accounts.
But thanks to our county fair staff and NAJLA (Northern Arizona Junior Livestock Association), the auction is on though in a different format. NAJLA, who will manage the auction, will be using special software to make a virtual auction happen.
As a buyer, your participation in the sale recognizes our youth for the time, expense, and effort required to raise an animal for market. When you purchase a market animal from a junior livestock exhibitor, you're buying home-grown, high-quality, flavorful meat. If you are interested in local food, this is as local as food can get.
This year the animals will be sold "by the head." A market steer often weighs over 1,200 pounds. Once processed, that means approximately 580 pounds of meat. If that’s more that you are interested in, consider splitting the cost with your friends and neighbors. Hogs will also be for sale, another animal that you can share. Who gets the bacon is a problem that you'll have to work out yourselves.
You may want to consider a smaller purchase such as a turkey that you can serve for your Thanksgiving dinner, or a fryer chicken pen (that means three).
Your support of the Junior Livestock Auction also benefits the NAJLA Scholarship Program, which aids students in pursuing their undergraduate degrees. Learn more about the upcoming auction and register as a buyer by visiting the Junior Livestock Association Website at https://najlasite.org/. The auction will start on Sept. 3 at 6 a.m. and begin to close on Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. Register now so you’ll be ready when the auction starts. You’ll find the link on the NAJLA website. Buyers will find detailed information at https://najlasiteorg.files.wordpress.com/2020/08/najla-virtual-auction-guide.pdf.
We have no choice but to visit our fair virtually this year. But for our readers that are committed to local food, this is an excellent opportunity to buy local. Not only do we have a chance to support our 4-H youth, but you will see a return in your investment as many 4-H members become our future leaders in agriculture and our community.
Hattie Braun is the County Director for Coconino Cooperative Extension. Josh Farella is the 4-H Youth Development Assistant in Extension.
For information about 4-H in Coconino County, call 928-773-6100.
