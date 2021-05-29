Gardening Etcetera: Getting to the root of the diseased plant problems

As we near the last days before summer, we northern Arizona gardeners are breathing a sigh of relief: perhaps our gardens will no longer be threatened by frost until next year. So, we are full of heady anticipation as we watch for signs that our indoor-grown vegetable seedlings are hardy enough to transplant outdoors. By the same token, we yearn for the feel of warm, rich soil sifting through our fingers.

But these are also the days when we have to anticipate and plan for things that can go wrong, like plant diseases. Luckily, we can learn now what types of ailments to expect in our gardens and educate ourselves on how to prevent or remedy them.

I will first discuss the damping off diseases, which cause seeds to fail to germinate, and seedlings to rot and topple over. Pythium is a single-celled organism that enters your crop from contaminated soil, transplants, and irrigation water. Under wet conditions, the organism releases swimming zoospores into the water, reaching and infecting young roots, and eventually causing seeds and seedlings to rot. One way to prevent Pythium infestations is to avoid overwatering.