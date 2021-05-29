Gardening Etcetera: Getting to the root of the diseased plant problems

As we near the last days before summer, we northern Arizona gardeners are breathing a sigh of relief: perhaps our gardens will no longer be threatened by frost until next year. So, we are full of heady anticipation as we watch for signs that our indoor-grown vegetable seedlings are hardy enough to transplant outdoors. By the same token, we yearn for the feel of warm, rich soil sifting through our fingers.
But these are also the days when we have to anticipate and plan for things that can go wrong, like plant diseases. Luckily, we can learn now what types of ailments to expect in our gardens and educate ourselves on how to prevent or remedy them.
I will first discuss the damping off diseases, which cause seeds to fail to germinate, and seedlings to rot and topple over. Pythium is a single-celled organism that enters your crop from contaminated soil, transplants, and irrigation water. Under wet conditions, the organism releases swimming zoospores into the water, reaching and infecting young roots, and eventually causing seeds and seedlings to rot. One way to prevent Pythium infestations is to avoid overwatering.
Another common damping off pathogen, Rhizoctonia, is a fungus living on both rotting plant material and on live plants. Because it lives indefinitely in soil, we may inadvertently introduce the pathogen into our gardens when we bring in infested soil and plant debris. To prevent ANY damping off disease, plant your seeds in new seed starter mix, using sterilized, well-draining pots. Be sure soil temperatures are suitable for germination and early growth of your plants.
Powdery mildew is a fungus attacking plants near the end of the growing season when monsoon rains create moist conditions. In Northern Arizona, it is a concern on grapes, cucumbers, and squash, though it can appear on many ornamental plants. It appears as white, powdery spots on both sides of the leaves, after which the leaves turn yellow and die. Powdery mildew usually doesn’t warrant a treatment, but both organic and inorganic fungicides are available if the infestation is bad. Next year, try resistant cucumber and squash varieties.
Verticillium wilt infests a large variety of vegetable plants. It first shows as yellow splotches on one side of a leaf and quickly spreads throughout the plant, eventually killing it. To extend the life of the plant, be sure it’s fertilized, watered properly, and has good air circulation. To avoid future infestations, rotate your crops and purchase varieties that are resistant to the virus (the letter V will be printed on the label).
Tomato spotted wilt virus (TSWV) is carried to tomatoes on thrips, miniscule, cigar-shaped insects. Your plants may exhibit these signs and more: bronze or purplish newer foliage, brown spots with green borders, and/or wilting and stunting of the plant. The fruit may develop a red and yellow target pattern. Managing this disease is best achieved by growing resistant tomato plants or controlling thrips with Spinosad, an organic insecticide.
Late blight of tomato and potato is caused by Phytopthora infestans, a fungus. It may be brought into your garden on infected potato tubers or tomato transplants. Its spores become active under cool, moist conditions and travel on wind currents. To prevent further spread, remove and destroy any plants displaying: large, brown blotches with gray-green edges on leaves or firm blotches on fruit and stems.
One telltale sign of Alternaria, or early blight (yes, another blight), on tomatoes is leaf spots in a concentric-ringed pattern. To prevent this ailment, be certain soil-laden water isn’t splashed onto the leaves and rotate your crops.
Primarily attacking plants of the nightshade family, like peppers, tomatoes and potatoes, bacterial wilt may come on without notice. Your plants may wilt and recover, or they may die suddenly. The bacterium, Ralstonia solancearum, resides in the soil for years, and quickly activates in poorly draining, infertile soil under hot, humid conditions. You may wish to plant these vegetables in raised beds or containers in future years.
Many of these vegetable maladies are preventable through good cultural practices: crop rotation; weed control (some weeds harbor pathogens and thrips); adequate, but not excessive amounts of water and fertilizer; keeping foliage dry; avoiding plant injury; and proper light and temperature conditions.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.