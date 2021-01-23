Gardening Etcetera: Gardening Newbies can learn from the experts

Dear Master Gardener:

I want to grow a vegetable garden this year, and I'm new at this. Where do I start?

Dear Gardener:

The Coconino Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners have been receiving many questions of this sort for several months, so they've decided to sponsor classes entitled “Free Beginning Vegetable Gardening Series for Flagstaff and the Higher Elevations," hosted by Gayle Gratop. It will be online VIA Zoom 5:30-7:00 PM each Tuesday of March. Here's a summary of each session:

March 2: Planning Your Garden

Our introductory class will give you the lowdown on how to plan your vegetable garden. You’ll learn when and where to plant your selected crops to get the best yields. For example, my husband and I have one 10' x 10' in-ground plot in full sun for large, heat-loving crops like corn and beans. We grow our lettuce, green onions, Swiss chard, and kohlrabi in a partially shaded bed. And because I like to keep a close eye on our tomatoes, potatoes, and peppers, we set these veggies in containers on the patio.

March 9: Starting Seeds and Plant Care