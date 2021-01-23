Gardening Etcetera: Gardening Newbies can learn from the experts

Dear Master Gardener:
I want to grow a vegetable garden this year, and I'm new at this. Where do I start?
Dear Gardener:
The Coconino Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners have been receiving many questions of this sort for several months, so they've decided to sponsor classes entitled “Free Beginning Vegetable Gardening Series for Flagstaff and the Higher Elevations," hosted by Gayle Gratop. It will be online VIA Zoom 5:30-7:00 PM each Tuesday of March. Here's a summary of each session:
March 2: Planning Your Garden
Our introductory class will give you the lowdown on how to plan your vegetable garden. You’ll learn when and where to plant your selected crops to get the best yields. For example, my husband and I have one 10' x 10' in-ground plot in full sun for large, heat-loving crops like corn and beans. We grow our lettuce, green onions, Swiss chard, and kohlrabi in a partially shaded bed. And because I like to keep a close eye on our tomatoes, potatoes, and peppers, we set these veggies in containers on the patio.
March 9: Starting Seeds and Plant Care
Because high elevations encounter short growing seasons, there are a number of vegetable varieties requiring their seeds to be sprouted and grown indoors before being planted outdoors. This session will teach you how to determine which seeds need this treatment and how to do so. You’ll also learn how to: properly read a seed packet, choose seedlings at the nursery, and care for your plants throughout the growing season. Your instructors will advise you on which veggies are difficult to cultivate, and which ones are relatively easy. My husband and I have found that zucchini seeds don’t require indoor sprouting; we sow them directly in the ground. Tomatoes, on the other hand, should be sprouted indoors, or you may purchase seedlings, ready-to-plant.
March 16: Soils and Composting
The quality and quantity of organic materials within your soil are paramount to achieving a bountiful harvest. This owes to the fact that organic matter teems with beneficial microbes, converting nutrients into forms that can be utilized by plants. Organic matter gives your soil the perfect structure for proper aeration and water-holding capacity, and it provides nitrogen, carbon, and other nutrients essential for plant growth. Mixing compost thoroughly into your soil is one of the most effective ways in which to endow it with organic matter. In this class, you’ll learn all about compost, including how to make your own and how to determine the correct quantities for your garden. Additionally, your instructors will advise you on which fertilizers to use and how to apply them.
March 23: Season Extenders
You may extend our brief high-altitude growing season through various methods of protecting your vegetables from frost, freeze, heat, and sunshine. This class will introduce you to season-extending methods, like covering your veggies with a double layer of frost cloth as summer wanes and cold weather sets in; this is what my husband and I do. We also enclose our tomato plants with walls-o-water or similar products to protect them from freezing temperatures. Some folks set jugs of water in their plots to absorb the sun’s heat during the day and slowly release it through the night. Then again, many high-country gardeners go the extra mile and reap greater rewards by constructing a hoop-house or even a greenhouse. By the end of this session, you’ll be able to deduce which season-extending practices will suit your purposes.
March 30: Pests and Disease
Nothing quashes a gardener’s hopes for a prolific crop more profoundly than sudden disease or infestation of pests. In this class, you’ll learn that an ounce of prevention is worth a bounty of vegetables. For example, keeping leaves dry may prevent early blight of tomato; watering deeply and keeping your soil evenly moist will prevent disease in many vegetable varieties. In addition to learning how to prevent disease on your prized tomatoes, I will share with you my system for keeping pesky pocket gophers from devouring my vegetable garden.
So if you want to ditch some of the "trial and error" components of high-altitude gardening, I advise you to take this course. I, myself, will be zooming in, for when it comes to gardening, one can never know too much.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.