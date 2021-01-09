Gardening Etcetera: Forget the beds, try container gardening

Have you ever been browsing through your nursery when you spy a few specimens you simply can’t resist, but upon reading their labels, you learn they require growing conditions you can’t provide?

For example, you catch sight of some gorgeous annual flowers that require full sun and well-drained soil, but your flower beds have neither of these. Or, perhaps you yearn for the taste of home-grown tomatoes but know you can't give them the tender-loving-care they require because your vegetable garden is too far from your abode.

In these, and many other situations, you might consider growing your plants in pots and other containers. Container gardening may offer a number of advantages over in-ground gardening by allowing you to: extend the growing season or regulate temperatures by moving pots to different areas, better manage the structure, moisture, and nutrient content of your soil, and easily spot and control pests and diseases. These are merely a few of the perks you will find by employing this gardening method.