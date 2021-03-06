Gardening Etcetera: Feeling a connection walking in Merriam's footsteps

Prepare to be shocked, but for once I am not going to write about gardening. Instead, this article is a history lesson.
During graduate school, I was the Assistant Mammals Curator for Brigham Young University’s Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum.
Working in there, I came across the name of Clinton Hart Merriam often: Merriam’s kangaroo rat, Merriam’s ground squirrel, Merriam’s pocket mouse, Merriam’s elk, Merriam’s chipmunk, Merriam’s tapir, and Merriam’s shrew. He definitely liked to split species classifications, rather than lump them together. His name was even found in other departments, like the ornithology and herpetology wings.
But before I worked in the museum, I was still no stranger to his name. C. Hart Merriam is considered the “father of mammalogy” and to this day, the greatest award offered by the American Society of Mammalogy is the Merriam Award. And even more well-known to a young, budding ecologist like me was his Life Zone Concept, where he observed the gradients of plant and animal life moving along similar elevational and latitudinal lines.
As a student of his work, one may imagine my elation when I moved to Flagstaff in 2005 and knew I would be walking in the same forests and fields Merriam had while collecting data to support his Life Zone Concept.
In 1855, Merriam was born in New York to a wealthy and privileged family. Soon after high school, he attended medical school, opened a practice for a time, then went back to his true passion—studying the natural world and ranging all over the woods.
Around 1885, Merriam began working for the US government and Theodore Roosevelt, heading the department that later became the Fish and Wildlife Service. It was in this role that Merriam first visited Northern Arizona in 1889 and landed in the bosom of the sacred and unique San Francisco Peaks. He said he chose this region because “of its southern position, isolation, great altitude, and proximity to an arid desert.”
A traveler in unceded lands, he asked the indigenous peoples about the plants and animals he came to study, something rare in the early days of white naturalists. He collected a copious number of plant and animal specimens for his life zone gradient research and used a French aneroid barometer to document elevation at each acquisition site. All these were shipped back to Washington D.C. in wooden crates by Merriam’s field partner, Leonhard Stejneger.
Besides Merriam’s fascination with the San Francisco Peaks, Merriam also hiked all over Walnut Canyon, the cinder hills east of Flagstaff, the Painted Desert, Prescott, and not surprisingly, the Grand Canyon.
Sometimes when I am hiking through these areas, I can almost see him, head up and alert for the shift from pinyon-juniper forests to Ponderosa to fir then on to aspen. In that moment, I feel the connection so strong I could weep. I experienced this when I first moved here and hiked to Crater Lake on the east side of Kendrick Peak. Hiking up to the aspen-ringed lake, I had to stop myself looking for his boot prints, as if I thought they would last through the decades. They had not, of course, but it doesn’t mean I cannot follow in his footsteps anyway.
These woods around us are sacred and tell a cultural and biological story beyond our comprehension, even though we are over a hundred years past Merriam’s research. Science and spiritual acuity have not progressed enough to tell us the full tale of our natural world. Later in life Merriam made a shocking shift (to his peers, at least) from studying natural history to documenting the disappearing people and cultures west of the Missouri River. By then white pioneers had flooded the country and Merriam did what he could to preserve histories of small and dwindling civilizations, though with only the cultural awareness and lack of advocacy prevalent in the early twentieth century.
Like Merriam, I have also moved away from ecological research and more specifically into the anthropological use of plants. Still, that sense of wonder remains when I am in the forests (and gardens) we call home.
Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Diné (Navajo) peoples.