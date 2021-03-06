Gardening Etcetera: Feeling a connection walking in Merriam's footsteps

Around 1885, Merriam began working for the US government and Theodore Roosevelt, heading the department that later became the Fish and Wildlife Service. It was in this role that Merriam first visited Northern Arizona in 1889 and landed in the bosom of the sacred and unique San Francisco Peaks. He said he chose this region because “of its southern position, isolation, great altitude, and proximity to an arid desert.”

A traveler in unceded lands, he asked the indigenous peoples about the plants and animals he came to study, something rare in the early days of white naturalists. He collected a copious number of plant and animal specimens for his life zone gradient research and used a French aneroid barometer to document elevation at each acquisition site. All these were shipped back to Washington D.C. in wooden crates by Merriam’s field partner, Leonhard Stejneger.

Besides Merriam’s fascination with the San Francisco Peaks, Merriam also hiked all over Walnut Canyon, the cinder hills east of Flagstaff, the Painted Desert, Prescott, and not surprisingly, the Grand Canyon.