Gardening Etcetera: Capturing the Beauty of Gardens Through Photography

One of the great joys in life is witnessing the rhythm of living things in our gardens and landscapes: the tiny thrill we get when our forsythia shrub festoons itself with yellow blooms at the first sign of spring; the satisfaction that comes when our peach tree presents us with its first crop of peaches; the wonder we feel each fall witnessing the dance of colors performed by maple leaves in a gentle breeze.

Why not capture these precious moments in photos? Here are a few pointers on how we can do just that.

But first, a few photography facts: The F-stop setting on your camera will determine the depth of field, or how much of your subject will be in focus. When you prefer having everything in focus from near to far, such as a scenic shot, select a larger number like F-22. Your camera may have a scenic setting that does all this for you. Conversely, it’s likely to have a close-up setting that automatically sets a lower F-stop, which will blur the background. And don’t forget to employ a fast shutter speed when photographing moving people or animals, or on windy days.