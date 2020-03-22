Birch Avenue home restoration marks next phase of preservation efforts

On the west side, the home’s kitchen is cozy but practical. The Trust added cabinetry and sturdy fixtures and features. They also plan to retain some of its historic aspects, such as the fold-away ironing board built into the wall and the wall contour built to accommodate the kitchen’s original range. Behind the kitchen at the back of the home is a sun room that also offers the space and setup for a laundry area. The space opens up to a backyard filled with original apples trees and “plenty of space for a garden,” Westheimer noted.

The garage offers one of the more curious features of the property—and one of the more challenging projects for the contractors. The family built it from stones likely gathered from nearby forest lands. The structure also included recycled windows thought to have been removed from another home when it was demolished or remodeled, as the windows appear to date back to the 1880s or 1890s.

“[This garage] shows that, at one time, you could go out in the woods and pick out stone and build whatever you wanted,” Westheimer said. “We’ve gone to great lengths to save this garage. You notice it’s leaning a little bit. They did not do any reinforcement of masonry structures.”