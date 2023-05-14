If you’ve ever heard someone described as having a hive mentality, look no further than the honeybee to get an object lesson: Highly social, community-oriented, conformist and loyal to a leader. Honeybees, however, are not the only Apidae on the planet.

The world has 20,000 different species of native bees that, by U.S. Geological Survey estimates, pollinate 80% of the world’s flowering plants. Five thousand species live in the U.S., and Arizona has the most diversity of native bees in the country.

“There are over 1,300 native bee species in Arizona,” said Nate O’Meara, executive director at The Arboretum at Flagstaff. “They come in all manner of shapes, sizes and colors. Most are solitary or live in small colonies and often nest underground.”

Find a need and fill it

If native bees conform to anything, it will be the plants they pollinate. Often it’s just one species, and sometimes, like in the case of the little globemallow bee (Diadasia diminuta), they even sleep in the flower.

The female D. diminuta spends her day gathering nectar, which supplies energy, and fills pollen baskets on her hind legs with grains of pollen, which provide protein, oils and minerals. Pollen and nectar are rewards flowers use to lure pollinators.

“Native bees are essential pollinators in natural and agricultural landscapes,” O’Meara said. “Plants rely on pollinators to reproduce and set seed. Without native bees many of our native plants could not reproduce nor would we have many of the foods, fibers and beverages we enjoy as humans.”

At the end of the day, the female globemallow bee heads to her underground nest to form loaves with the pollen and nectar she’s gathered for her offspring. The male simply curls up for the night in a globemallow flower.

Apian flophouses

Before European honeybees appeared in North America, calabacitas, Spanish for little squash, grew only where the solitary Peponapis bees live; that being the desert Southwest and Central America. Today squashes grow all over the nation, and squash farmers often rent honeybee hives to pollinate their crops.

Peponapis bees, also called squash bees, remain the more efficient pollinators than their cousin honeybees. Squash bees arrive on the job earlier, fly faster and handle the cumbersome pollen grains more adeptly.

While the female squash bees gather pollen and nectar, her male counterparts prowl about the patch cruising for mates. Yes, those coveted squash blossoms of culinary elegance have a steamy side. When a match happens, the bees mate in the blossoms.

By noon the squash blossoms wither and the males retreat to their bee caves — those would be the withered flowers in which they spend the night — while the ladies head to their burrows to make pollen loaves.

Garden variety robbery

There’s no mistaking the cookie-cutter appearance of the honeybees’ golden body with brown stripes. Native bees, on the other had, can really stick out from the crowd. You can’t miss the male carpenter bee’s brawny black body fly past as it scopes the ground for fodder, which can be anything from salvias to passion flowers.

While the male forages, the female spends her days in the nest she’s created by chewing in, preferably, wood. Once the male sets its sights on a flower, you best not get in its path, as he’s prone to dive-bomb competitors. Nice to know males don’t have a stinger. The females do, and they won’t hesitate to use it if you get too close to the nest where she spends most of her days.

Beside their foreboding look — they’re the largest of Arizona’s native bees —carpenter bees have a villainous nature. Since they can’t fit in tube flowers to get to the nectar pot, these bees simply bite the bottom of the flower. And that practice gave them the nickname of robber bees.

Navigating poison patches

Bees best not take a bite out of the highly toxic monkshood, which grows along high-elevation streamsides. To entice pollinators, monkshood flowers offer a rich pool of nectar, but not just any pollinator can get to it. It takes one with brawn, such as native bumblebees. The bumblebee’s weight causes two petals that close off the nectar chamber to open. From there, the bee must walk through a patch of (poisonous) pollen-tipped anthers (where pollination takes place) and then crawl through a narrow chamber to get to the nectar.

In a symbiotic show of camaraderie so common between native bees and the plants they pollinate, monkshood does not appear anywhere in the world where bumblebees do not live. Since bumblebees need more nectar to thrive in the cooler climate that monkshood requires, they’re ready to risk the perilous path to the nectary.

Poisonous plants are not the only hazards for native bees. They must also navigate poisoned patches that humanity unwittingly creates.

“The indiscriminate use of herbicides and insecticides can greatly impact bees,” O’Meara said. “Insecticides are designed to kill insects, so if you are regularly using them around your home, you could potentially be harming native bees. Herbicides are designed to kill weeds, which oftentimes provide essential food to native bees. So by killing and/or removing undesired plants from your property you could be impacting native bees’ ability to forage.”

O’Meara suggested hand pulling weeds, applying mulch and using diverse planting that shades the soil so weeds can’t take hold.

“The main alternative to insecticides is to adopt a position of tolerance,” O’Meara said. “By tolerating the diversity of insects around your home and no longer eliminating them with insecticides, you are preserving their essential role in our environment.”

Safe havens

O’Meara described different ways to create safe havens for native bees and other pollinators. A good start is to plant a variety of flowering plants, vegetables and trees with varying bloom times to supply nectar throughout the season. O’Meara said native plant species are best, but nonnative, adapted varieties also help.

“Residents can also provide a water source such as a chemical-free water feature or create areas of damp soil and/or shallow pools of water,” O’Meara said. “Habitats can be created by leaving untidy corners in your garden of brush, rock piles or dead plants as well as open loose soil areas where ground nesting bees can create their homes.”

The best way to get an idea of what plants attract pollinators is to go where the pollinators go.

“Our pollinator garden,” O’Meara suggested, “displays plants that attract pollinators, including native bees, by producing nectar and pollen and/or serving as larval food plants. During the summer months, when our wildflower meadow is in full bloom, visitors can observe which native plants attract which native bees.”

You can also get ideas when out on a hike. Just don’t get in the way of those male carpenter bees.