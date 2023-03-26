When President Dwight Eisenhower suffered a massive heart attack in 1955, heart disease had already become the nation’s number-one cause of death. Yet the only therapy the medical profession offered was bedrest. Thanks to the prescience of Eisenhower’s press secretary about how to report the situation, the nation learned all about the acute myocardial infarction the president experienced but not what caused it.

Within a handful of years, the Seven Countries Study would remedy the dearth of information. The groundbreaking study considered the diets and lifestyles of seven countries around the world and the possible connections to heart and vascular diseases. The research showed countries with populations that consumed large amounts of saturated fats (fats that remain solid at room temperature and fat from meat and dairy products) had a greater incidence of death from heart disease than those with populations that ate diets of grains, nuts, vegetables and fish. Saturated fat, in the U.S. health sector, became the problem child.

Fats necessary

Following the path the Seven Countries Study forged, the U.S.D.A. Dietary Guidelines for Americans switched its focus in 1979 from eating enough nutritious food to avoiding food that raised the risk of disease. The recommendation limited fat intake to 30% and saturated fat to 10% — that’s 23 grams or less of saturated fat for 2,000 calories.

By the 1990s the low-fat guidelines had spawned unhealthy fat-free food alternatives. Furthermore, clinical research supporting the conclusions about saturated fats extrapolated from the Seven Countries Study remained inconsistent. Researchers started to scrutinize previous studies and rethink the connection of saturated fats and heart disease. And for good reason.

“Dietary fats are important to give your body energy and to support cell function,” Dr. Ingrid Hass, a board member for the American Heart Association Phoenix Division, explained. “They also help protect your organs and help keep your body warm. Fats help your body absorb some nutrients and produce important hormones, also.”

Nutrients such as vitamins A (immunity and vision), D (immunity and bone health), E (helps prevent oxidative stress, which can result in cancer) and K (helps prevent heart disease, reduces calcium buildup and supports bone health). These nutrients, which do not dissolve in water, get absorbed in your intestines via fats. A deficiency has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, Type 2 diabetes and immune system disorders.

So the real issue comes down to: When is fat phat?

Moderation is key

“The best type of fats to incorporate into your diet are unsaturated fats,” Hass said, “such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. They lower rates of cardiovascular and all-cause mortality, decrease bad cholesterol [LDL] and triglyceride levels and provide essential fats your body requires but can’t produce itself.”

Fat stats can get confusing because unsaturated fats also occur in foods that appear in the saturated fat category. This is why it’s important to read food labels.

“The big concern is making sure we don’t have too much fat,” Hass said. “Fats increase your risk of cardiovascular disease and raise bad cholesterol levels. Balance is key. The American Heart Association recommends replacing bad (saturated) fats with good (unsaturated) fats as a part of a healthy eating pattern.”

How bad fat happens

When you eat fat, your body must convert it into lipoproteins. For instance a type of lipoprotein is created in your intestines to transport triglycerides from saturated fat so they can circulate in your blood and lymph to supply energy or be stored as fat (and you know what that means). Excess body fat can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Fat, however, is so important, your liver produces about 80% of what your body needs in the form of very low-density lipoproteins (VLDL cholesterol). As your body uses the fatty acids the VLDL carries, the cholesterol eventually morphs into low-density lipoproteins (LDL cholesterol) that your body uses to repair cells.

Ideally, any leftover LDL gets shepherded back to your liver via high-density lipoproteins (HDL cholesterol) to get converted into bile. That’s why you want to consume unsaturated fat, which increases HDL. But — and this is important — too much saturated fat interferes with your liver’s ability to receive LDL.

When LDL cholesterol, especially when combined with high triglyceride levels, accumulates in your arteries, it can cause high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. That’s why you want to limit saturated fat, which increases LDL cholesterol.

“A healthy diet can include the foods you love and your favorite dishes,” advised Dr. Reshmaal Gomes, cardiologist and board member with the American Heart Association Phoenix Division. “Balance your portions and choices to emphasize a healthy overall way of eating.”

Skull and crossbones

But not all fat flies friendly flags. There be monsters out there, and they be called trans fats. These industrial fats, which start out as reasonably healthy liquid oils, are transformed through a process called partial hydrogenation into a solid mass, like margarine or lard, to thwart rancidity. Trans fats came on the food scene when saturated fats got branded with skull and crossbones. But by the 1990s, health researchers started getting a clue about how bad trans fats were and realized the wrong fat got the skull and crossbones stamp of disapproval.

“They increase your risk of heart disease and raise bad cholesterol levels,” Gomes said.

A number of studies have revealed all kinds of problems from eating trans fats, including increased weight gain, increased LDL levels, decreased HDL levels and increased risk of and death by coronary heart disease. The World Health Organization goes so far as stating trans fat increased “the risk of death from any cause by 34%.” They’re so bad, the U.S. government determined them “not Generally Recognized as Safe” in 2015 and banned them in 2020.

But beware. Trans fats still lurk in the food system. They are allowed in food that cannot be reformulated, such as fried foods, baked goods, frozen pizza, crackers, cookies, snack foods, fast foods, vegetable shortenings, stick margarines and spreads. That’s why you want to read food labels.