To the bottom of it: How to prevent and recognize the signs of colon cancer

Sometimes, some things are best left unsaid. This does not include problems with your colon. In Arizona, colorectal cancer is the fourth highest type of cancer diagnosed as well as the second deadliest cancer. So, can we talk?

“Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the United States,” advised Lisa A. Hall, Senior Director of Screening, Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “A lot of people don’t know that because it’s not one of the more talked-about cancers, but it’s just as deadly. And it’s incredibly common. The alliance seeks to prevent this disease, in part, by eliminating the stigma that surrounds it. It’s okay to talk about colorectal cancer and how to prevent it. It’s okay to talk about your family history of cancer and know whether you’re at increased risk for this disease.”

A rundown of risksThe American Cancer Society defines a risk factor as anything that raises your chance of getting a disease. Keep in mind that having a risk factor for colorectal cancer doesn’t mean you’ll get the disease, and not having risk factors doesn’t mean you won’t get colorectal cancer.

Some of colorectal cancer’s risk factors — like being 50 or older, having a history of colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer, having inflammatory bowel disease or a family history of colorectal cancer or precancerous polyps — cannot be changed. You do, however, have the choice to change lifestyle risks that can lead to colorectal cancer. Lifestyle risks include being overweight, eating processed foods, not exercising, smoking and having a high-alcohol intake.

Too young for thisThe good news about colorectal cancer is the number of cases has been trending down for the past two decades. The bad news is National Cancer Institute stats show cases have doubled since the mid-1990s for people under age 50. The under-50s are more likely to have a family history of the disease. They’ve also likely seen two or more doctors before getting diagnosed, and when they are, they usually have a later-stage cancer.

The symptoms for colon cancer can easily go unheeded. Common symptoms include a change in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation or narrowed stools) that last more than a few days, constant feelings of needing to have a bowel movement with no relief, bleeding bright red blood or blood in your stool, cramping, weakness and fatigue and unexpected weight loss. Hall advises to never ignore symptoms.

“Especially among younger patients,” Hall said. “Early symptoms of colorectal cancer can be attributed to things like hemorrhoids or side effects of pregnancy. Misdiagnosis provides colorectal cancer with time to grow and advance into deadlier stages. If you have symptoms that align with colorectal cancer and standard treatments aren’t working to resolve them, press your doctor for answers or get a second opinion. Unfortunately, some doctors are not aware of or do not take seriously the rise of young-onset colorectal cancer. You must advocate for yourself.”

Screening a lifestyle choice

The gold standard for colorectal cancer screening is the unpopular (with patients) colonoscopy. Back in October, you might have come across an article stating colonoscopies don’t measure up to their reputation as the gold standard for colon cancer prevention. The sighs of relief could practically be heard across the nation if not for the voices of loud dissent rising from the medical community (including the Colon Cancer Alliance, which emphasizes colonoscopies save lives).

When parsing the results of the different types of screenings available, each method, including the colonoscopy, has a margin of error; and some are surprisingly close. Accuracy, according to research published by Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Foundation, depends on the diligence of the clinician and the time they spend looking. The reason the colonoscopy is still the gold standard is if the physician finds something, the polyp(s) can be removed in real time and tested if needed.

“Colorectal cancer often develops without symptoms,” Hall said. “This is why screening is essential. Some people think they would somehow know if cancer were developing in their colon or rectum. You can go without symptoms for years and by the time they start, you could have dangerous stage IV colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer can take 10 years to develop. Screening gives us a chance to catch it when the disease is in its earlier stages and more treatable.

“We have seen athletes at peak physical fitness and vegans who have never consumed an ounce of red meat get diagnosed with this disease,” Hall added. “Getting screened for colorectal cancer is the most important lifestyle choice a person can make when it comes to avoiding this disease.”

Treat your body well

The second is not spending too much time in goblin mode. The inner goblin tells you to binge watch TV shows instead of getting some exercise. Forget the good-guy fruits and veggies and get some fast food and while you’re at it, honor thy slovenly self and don’t bother to clean up the evidence until tomorrow, maybe. If you spend too much time in goblin mode, your colon will know.

“If you’re getting regular screenings,” Hall said, “the next best thing to reduce your colorectal cancer risk is to treat your body well. Simple things like eating right, getting exercise and not smoking may reduce your chances of getting this disease.”

“Evidence shows diets high in vegetables, fruits, and other plant foods reduce the risk for many diseases including colorectal cancer,” Hall continued with examples. “Red meat and processed foods should be limited. Exercises like walking and yoga have shown gut-health benefits. People should also limit alcohol consumption to no more than one to two drinks a day.”

The bottom (sorry) line? It’s okay to talk about colorectal cancer. Be aware of the risks, mitigate the ones you can and get screened. And make going goblin mode a once-in-a-while treat rather than a way of life.