Get some sleep: Know the impact that sleep and no sleep can have on your body

Are you tired? The CDC reports more than a third of U.S. adults don’t get enough sleep. How much is enough?

Slippery slope of woes

Sleep experts advise the amount of sleep adults need for good health varies between seven and nine hours, this being of the “quality” kind broadly defined as having no problems falling asleep and falling back to sleep after waking no more than once during the night. Recent research leans toward seven hours.

When you don’t get enough quality sleep, things happen. Slowly but surely you start a physical and mental slide down a slippery slope of woes.

“It starts with forgetting little tasks or a missed meeting,” Dr. Ilene Rosen, current member and former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, described the process, “and then escalates to problems with time management or even a critical error in the office. Presenteeism, reduced productivity while at work related to worker health problems, is associated with reduced sleep duration, particularly with less than six hours of sleep per night.”

From bad to worse

Outside of the relatively small number of people with mutant genes (not making this up) who thrive on six hours of sleep or less, not enough sleep sets you up for a litany of chronic illnesses: cardiovascular disease, depression, pain and diabetes. Sleep loss reduces natural killer cell activity, your body’s crucial defense against cancer and viral infections, it ages your brain and it messes with your metabolism and endocrine function.

“Sleep deprivation is associated with hormonal changes that impact eating and processing of foods,” Rosen advised. “When you do not get enough sleep on a regular basis, the ratio of leptin, which tells your brain you are full, to ghrelin, which tells your brain you are hungry, changes such that you want to eat more. And you don’t want to just eat fruit and veggies, you crave foods that are higher in fat.”

And you know what that means. But it gets worse.

“On top of that,” Rosen added, “sleep deprivation alters insulin metabolism. Specifically, not getting enough sleep is associated with insulin resistance. Normally when we eat our blood sugar, namely glucose, increases and causes the pancreas to release insulin, which in turn tells the cells in our body to take up the glucose to be used as fuel.

“In the setting of insulin resistance,” Rosen continued, “the cells ignore that signal and the body stores the extra sugar as fat. The overall effect of these hormonal changes is increased intake of high calorie foods that are more likely to be converted to fat. So sleeping more will stop the cycle of weight gain and your efforts to lose weight may be more effective.”

Babies that nix naps

Sometimes sleep problems start young. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports a quarter to half of children have problems sleeping, and 25% of the kids under five years old don’t get enough sleep. Like adults, sleep deprivation can affect the little ones mentally and physically, and the AAP admits most pediatricians lack in-depth skills for treating sleep disorders.

“It’s really important to understand the importance of good-quality sleep from the get-go,” explained Hannah Peterson, a pediatric nurse and certified sleep consultant. “That is the one thing our babies are going to do till the day they die, is sleep. So teaching them a healthy sleep foundation is truly one of the important gifts that we can give our little ones.”

Peterson worked in the field of understanding childhood development and childhood sleep for babies’ growth and development in her native New Zealand. She started Phoenix-based A to Z Sleep Solutions as a consultant to parents of babies with troubled sleep. Her clients reach into northern Arizona.

“Sleep is a biological necessity,” Peterson said, “not a luxury for you and your baby. When we look at naps, naps longer than 30 minutes are really important for our little ones because that’s when the babies start to get into a deep sleep. That’s when their brains and immune system are strengthened. That’s when their bones and tissues are repaired. That’s when our babies’ appetites are regulated and energy levels are restored as well.”

Sleep slayers

Peterson said sleep disorders in little ones can sometimes be solved with a couple tweaks to the sleeping environment or a little education for the parents on what they can expect for the age of the baby. When babies develop associations to sleep — they need a bottle or to be rocked or held or traveling in a car to get to sleep — that’s when it’s time to get help.

Up to half of U.S. adults experience sleep disorders, more women than men and more older than younger adults. Ruling out medications or a physical problem, the most common sleep slayer for adults is the occasional bout of insomnia typically, 43% of the sleepless report, caused by stress.

If you experience insomnia, which includes difficulty falling or staying asleep, waking too early and not feeling rested, take a look at what experts call your sleep hygiene: Get enough exercise during the day. Go to bed and wake up at the same times. Make sure your sleeping room is totally dark and not too warm. Turn off your mobile phone, computer and TV before bedtime. No heavy eating and drinking near bedtime.

If your insomnia is stress related, it makes sense to address the cause. This might be as simple as taking time to meditate or pray, taking a yoga or stretching class or talking to a trusted person. If your insomnia lasts for more than a month, the CDC advises reaching out for help. And this makes sense. The return for your efforts is more than a good night’s sleep. It’s the promise of good health.