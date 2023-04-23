When first lady Michelle Obama started her drink-more-water campaign in 2013, she stated, "Drink just one more glass of water a day, and you can make a real difference for your health, your energy and the way you feel. So Drink Up and see for yourself."

The idea went over like a lead balloon.

At the time, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 43 percent of Americans drank less than a quart of water a day. The CDC concluded people were hydrating but not with water. And if the beverage(s) of choice were laden with sugar—sugar-sweetened beverages were (and still are) the leading sources of added sugar in the American diet—the results would prove disastrous due to an increased risk of developing diabetes.

Diabetes had already become a global health concern. Some 382 million people had the disease, and the number was estimated to rise to 592 million by 2035. In the U.S. at that time, about 12.3 million people had diabetes. That number tripled by 2019. The suggestion of adding a glass of water a day was meant not only to help start a healthy habit of replacing sugary drinks with water but to stress the importance of hydrating, period.

No water, no life

The human body is made up of about 60% water in men and about 55% in women. The brain and heart each comprise around 70% water, kidneys around 79% water and lungs around 83% water. Muscles run about 79% water and bones about 31%. This means nearly all of your major body systems depend on water. No water, no life.

Water is what your body uses to dissolve the minerals and nutrients digested from the food you eat so your body can use them. It also helps your body remove waste, the indigestible remnants of your previous meals through your bowels and urine generated by your kidneys.

Water helps regulate your body temperature through the process of sweating, which happens constantly whether you’re exercising or not. About a quart of sweat, made up of 99% water and 1% salts and fat (woo-hoo!), gets released each day. More on that later.

Your heart, because it pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood a day, needs water to make its job easier. Without enough water, the amount of blood circulating your body decreases, which makes your heart beat faster to pump the diminished flow, which raises your heart rate and blood pressure. Less blood volume means more concentrated sodium.

As you breathe, you not only take oxygen into your lungs but the elements in the air—tar, viruses, pollen, dust, etc.—that your lungs must offload. One of the ways this happens is via mucous, and hydrating keeps the mucosal lining in your lungs thin and healthy.

Your brain has strict requirements, as well. A 1-3% loss of body weight due to dehydration can impair your concentration and mood and give you a headache. Not enough water can cause anxiety and fatigue. Err on the side of dehydration all the time, and after a while your brain can shrink.

Human swamp cooler

The National Academy of Medicine recommends 13 cups of fluid a day for healthy men and 9 for healthy women (4-8 cups for children, depending on age). You don’t want to wait to start hydrating until you feel thirsty. By then you are already dehydrated.

If you get hot enough to break a sweat, that minimum increases. Basically, your body becomes an evaporative cooler, and you have to replace the water you lose.

Exercise ups the ante even more. Here’s why: Your blood, which is made up of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets suspended in an amber-colored liquid called plasma, gets moving to bring oxygen (via the red blood cells) to your working muscles, which start to produce heat, which causes your core temperature to rise, which beckons your blood to flow closer to your skin surface in order to release heat from your body. Meanwhile, your brain has signaled the 2-4 million sweat glands in your skin to start releasing liquid from the plasma in the circulating blood a.k.a. sweat. As your sweat evaporates from liquid to gas, some of the heat under the skin surface gets released with it.

If you don’t hydrate adequately, your body, in an effort to conserve water, releases less sweat. This means your innards won’t get adequate cooling. Also, dehydration reduces the volume of blood in your body, which increases the salt content in your blood, which throws off the balance of other mineral levels.

The National Institutes of Health recommends a three-point plan when you exercise: Drink 12-20 ounces of water 2 hours before exercising and around a cup every 15 minutes during exercising. If you exercise for more than 90 minutes, supplement with a carbohydrate and electrolyte drink.

A glass a day

If you belong to the I-hate-to-drink water clan, you’re in luck. Sort of. The requirements for adequate hydration don’t specifically mention water but instead, use the word fluids, but that doesn’t mean anything goes. If you drink high-sugar liquids like soda, sweetened iced tea, juice and sports drinks without prolonged exercise, you may be buffing up your chances of becoming a diabetic statistic.

So yes, drink up but aim to make it mostly water. Start with one extra glass a day. The habit can make a real difference for your health, your energy and the way you feel.