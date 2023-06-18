Americans are lonely. About one out of every two of us, according to a report produced this year by Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, experiences “measurable levels of loneliness.” Introverts and extroverts, rich and poor and younger and older Americans, Murthy stated, are feeling this loneliness more profoundly.

Our loneliness has increased enough for Murthy to call it an epidemic, and this is not only an American experience. Loneliness has soared around the globe. The rise in the U.K. became acute enough to have a minister of loneliness appointed in 2018. For a planet whose inhabitants are hardwired to connect, this does not bode well.

Lonely hearts club

The epidemic of loneliness didn’t suddenly spawn. Murthy identified his experiences in 2014 traveling across the country to get in touch with the nation’s needs as the moment he first became aware of the intensity of loneliness among Americans. Murthy found that Americans were not only lonely, but they had no support system.

Ancient Rome’s historic lawyer and orator Cicero wrote about the importance of human support back in 44 B.C. “Thus nature has no love for solitude, and always leans, as it were, on some support; and the sweetest support is found in the most intimate friendship,” he wrote. Research bears this out. A strong support system can boost our well-being, increase our coping skills and positively impact our chances for a healthier life.

Though loneliness has always been a part of the human experience, the “sweetest support” of intimacy (the ability to connect emotionally with others) has been on the wane in the modern world. The resultant social isolation (the inability to form close relationships) has risen at an alarming rate during the last 20 years.

According to stats in Murthy’s report that calculated changes in hours per month, social isolation has increased 24 hours per month, household family social engagement decreased 5 hours, companionship decreased 14 hours, social engagement with friends fell 20 hours, social engagement with family outside the household dropped 6.5 hours and social engagement decreased 10 hours.

More than a feeling

When we humans don’t adequately connect, behavioral scientists say “a distressing feeling that accompanies the perception that one’s social needs are not being met by the quantity or especially the quality of one’s social relationships” ensues. This, being interpreted, means loneliness occurs when we don’t have the social connections we want.

Not having an intimate friendship that goes beyond the more common kind based on mutual advantage is an open invitation to experience emotional loneliness, one of the three major types of loneliness. The other two are social loneliness (when we have no social networks) and existential loneliness (when we feel totally separate and unable to connect). But there’s more. Loneliness is not only an emotional experience, but feeling lonely affects us physically.

The reason a social snub stings like a kick in the shins is because our brain processes the experience the same way it processes physical pain. The same pain centers in our brain light up when we get treated unfairly or feel lonely or isolated.

Let that loneliness and isolation ferment, and serious health problems can occur. One meta-analysis that culled results from 148 studies involving 308,849 participants found the people with strong social relationships had a 50% better chance of survival than isolated ones. Murthy compared the health hazard of loneliness and isolation to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Our chance of premature death rises 26%. Our risk of heart disease increases 29% and chances for stroke rise 32%. Anxiety, depression and dementia may manifest.

In other words, a dearth of friendships causes more than an ache in the heart. Researchers found that some people feeling lonely for 8 hours actually feel as drained and fatigued as they would if they went without food for 8 hours. So yes, we truly do get by with a little help from our friends, especially when we add food.

Breaking bread

One of the more interesting antidotes to loneliness is through food. Loneliness and hunger have a neurological connection. When we get hungry, we know it’s time to eat or we suffer the consequences. When we get lonely, that feeling signals we need to connect with people or suffer the consequences. Here’s what happens.

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study done in 2016 found that when we crave company, the same part of our brain lights up as when we crave food. Research conducted by the University of Oxford went a step further and found that the more people share meals, the more likely they are to feel happy and satisfied with life in general. They’re more trusting of other people, more involved with their community, and they have more friends they can depend on.

Another study went so far as to reason that since endorphins (hormones that, when released because of pain, stress or pleasurable activities, make us feel good) are released when we eat, social eating might enhance our endorphin experience enough to match physical exercise. (Note the scientist used the word “match” and not “replace.”)

This is not far-fetched. Check out the list of things that might be a part of a shared meal that trigger a release of endorphins: chocolate, delicious food, laughing out loud, spicy-hot foods and alcohol. One or two drinks release endorphins, but a higher consumption does not increase endorphins.

What happens if we ignore the message of feeling lonely? Besides the above-mentioned physical health risks, Murthy gave a clear answer: “Loneliness—like depression, with which it can be associated—can chip away at your self-esteem and erode your sense of who you are.” Maybe it’s time to break bread with someone?