Pine Wine: Wines for Father’s Day and summer grilling

Father’s Day is for celebrating uniquely important men, and the following wines will enhance the occasion. Moreover, these wines are fine choices for this summer’s grilling season.

$10s-$20s

Ponga 2020 Sauvignon Blanc “Marlborough, New Zealand” ($13): This very good buy is especially attractive on the palate with strength, full body, forward fruit, fine balance and lingering length.

BenMarco 2019 Malbec “Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina” ($20): Argentine Malbecs are some of the world’s best buys, and this one is purple hued, strong, complex, full-bodied, well-balanced and extended on the finish.

L’Ecole No. 41 2019 Chardonnay “Columbia Valley” ($20): Enjoy the color depth, followed by strength, fruit and complexity on nose and palate. Its lengthy finish far exceeds that of most white wines in its price range.

Yalumba 2017 Viognier “Samuel’s Garden Collection, Eden Valley, Australia” ($21): This nicely priced wine pleases the eye and nose and is exceptional on the palate with power, rounded body and appealing fruit, along with fine balance, complexity, refinement and length.