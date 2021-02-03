Pine Wine Pick of the Week for Feb. 3: Romantic wines for Valentine’s Day

$30s & 40s

Rutherford Hill 2018 Merlot “Napa Valley” ($30): This fine Merlot is purple hued, and has notably pleasing fruit and complexity on nose and palate. Moreover, its rounded body adds to engagement of the senses, and the pleasure extends through a lengthy finish.

Zenato 2016 “Ripassa Valpolicella Superiore, Italy” ($30): Glistens in the glass and possesses an attractive nose featuring expressive fruit. Crispness and fruit on the palate pair for very enjoyable balance that couples with full-bodied, pleasing character throughout a prolonged finish.

Seghesio 2016 Zinfandel “Old Vine, Sonoma County” ($40): Crafted by one of California’s finest Zinfandel producers, this beauty exudes a very strong personality on nose and palate with rich, rounded fruit, impressive complexity, smooth integration and pleasing refinement, all sustained through a lingering finish.

Fontanafredda 2015 “Barolo, Italy” ($40): Light in color, but with a powerful, attractive nose along with impressive strength, exceptional fruit and captivating complexity on the palate. Moreover, the finish extends for minutes. Don’t miss this nicely priced opportunity to bond with Barolos, a personal favorite.