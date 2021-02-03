Pine Wine Pick of the Week for Feb. 3: Romantic wines for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is about love and romance. The ideal wines for celebrating have rich, forward flavors, captivating complexity and extended length. Below such wines are recommended across a broad price range. Reds are prevalent, matching the traditional color of Valentine’s Day.
$10s & 20s
Colby Red 2017 red blend “California” ($11): This great bargain impresses the eye and nose, but also the palate with very pleasing fruit, complexity, integration and refinement, all of which linger throughout a strong, long finish.
Caro 2018 Malbec “Aruma, Mendoza, Argentina” ($16): This exceptionally well-priced wine far outperforms its modest cost with beautiful fruit, fine balance, impressive complexity and extended length.
Wild Thing (by Carol Shelton) 2017 Zinfandel “Old Vine, Mendocino County” ($19): Nicely priced for its quality. Purple hue catches the eye, and strong, full-bodied fruit pleases the palate and carries through a long finish. Moderate tannins suggest pairing with red meat.
Ely by Callaway Cellars 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon “Reserve, Napa Valley” ($25): This superb buy (especially for a Cab) pleases all-around. I particularly enjoyed its richness, full body, fine balance, attractive integration and prolonged finish.
Septima 2018 Malbec “Obra, Reserva, Mendoza, Argentina” ($25): A wonderful buy with deep, purple-tinged color, highly appealing nose, lusciously thick texture, attractive complexity and a long-lingering finish.
$30s & 40s
Rutherford Hill 2018 Merlot “Napa Valley” ($30): This fine Merlot is purple hued, and has notably pleasing fruit and complexity on nose and palate. Moreover, its rounded body adds to engagement of the senses, and the pleasure extends through a lengthy finish.
Zenato 2016 “Ripassa Valpolicella Superiore, Italy” ($30): Glistens in the glass and possesses an attractive nose featuring expressive fruit. Crispness and fruit on the palate pair for very enjoyable balance that couples with full-bodied, pleasing character throughout a prolonged finish.
Seghesio 2016 Zinfandel “Old Vine, Sonoma County” ($40): Crafted by one of California’s finest Zinfandel producers, this beauty exudes a very strong personality on nose and palate with rich, rounded fruit, impressive complexity, smooth integration and pleasing refinement, all sustained through a lingering finish.
Fontanafredda 2015 “Barolo, Italy” ($40): Light in color, but with a powerful, attractive nose along with impressive strength, exceptional fruit and captivating complexity on the palate. Moreover, the finish extends for minutes. Don’t miss this nicely priced opportunity to bond with Barolos, a personal favorite.
Merry Edwards 2018 Sauvignon Blanc “Russian River Valley” ($45): This distinctive Sauvignon Blanc surprised by easily meeting my criterion of richness for Valentine’s Day. Very expressive with gorgeous fruit, marvelous balance, excellent complexity and much more.
Stags’ Leap 2017 Petite Sirah “Napa Valley” ($47): Powerful yet with great beauty, this notable wine impresses with deep fruit, fine balance, strong but well-integrated tannins and highly appealing complexity, all extending throughout an exceedingly long, pleasing finish.
Merry Edwards 2018 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc “Russian River Valley” ($48; 375 ml): This wonderful, yellow-gold dessert wine is rich, delightfully balanced, lushly textured, engagingly complex and exceedingly long on the finish. An ideal celebratory wine for after dinner sipping.
$50s and higher
Justin 2018 red blend “Savant, Paso Robles” ($50): Very appealing, this impressively refined blend of Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon expresses beauty across the board. Purple tinged in the glass, it features fruit and complexity on the nose. On the palate there’s strength, full-body, fine balance, exceptional integration, engaging personality and extended length.
Catena Alta 2016 Malbec “Historic Rows, Mendoza, Argentina” ($55): Begin enjoying this superb wine by noting its gorgeous hue, followed by a powerful nose exhibiting great depth. Then taste its strong, heavy-ish body with great fruit, complexity, integration and prolonged length.
Mastroberardino 2016 “Radici, Taurasi, Italy” ($60): Outstanding! The highly attractive nose is followed by exceptional strength on the palate that also includes fine balance, engaging development of complexity, beautiful integration and refinement. Plus the finish extends for multiple minutes.
Gaja 2016 red blend “Sito Moresco, Langhe, Italy” ($65): Wonderful on the nose, yet even better on the palate with body, balance, attractive tannins, forward fruit and much more. Its personality is strong yet very polished and carries throughout a long-extended finish.
TOR 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon “Oakville, Napa Valley” ($98): Exceptional! Enjoy its deep, purple-tinged hue and forward bouquet. Yet TOR is best on the palate with thick body, splendidly balanced fruit and appealing power, along with great complexity, excellent integration and long-lingering length.
