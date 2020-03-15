Matters of Taste: Go Sushi finds niche in Flagstaff

When it comes to drama, it’s better on the stage than in the kitchen. Just ask Charlie Chortabtim, who has worked in television and under a Michelin-starred chef. As executive chef for Hyatt, he ran culinary teams and suffered under the tyranny of secretive chefs, but it all brought him to Flagstaff for a bit of fun and artistic innovation.

“I’m focused on food,” said Chortabtim, describing his vision for Go Sushi, located in the Sherwood Forest Shopping Center on Milton Avenue. “Every dish has to ‘wow.’ If it’s a California roll, it has to be the best in Arizona. This inspires me!” His eyes flashed as he leapt from his chair, telling a story of a couple who confessed to paying $500 for sushi in Las Vegas yet confirmed that Go Sushi was better. “I’m honored.”

Partnered with Apple Krathinthong, the Asian eatery stole onto the scene last April. Both restauranteurs had previously worked at Pato Thai, where they garnered an understanding of the local palate. For several months, the partners readied Go Sushi, engaging customers with previews, tastings and menu play.