Comics aren’t just for fun — they can help prevent teen depression too

Characters are placed in scenarios that are considered common to adolescents dealing with depression, and stories were scripted around those situations. The interactive pieces offer users the opportunity to apply lessons learned and to affect the outcome of the story. The scenarios are presented in 14 modules that take about 15-30 minutes to get through, with questions and responses. The curriculum can be accessed via computer or smartphone, making it way more playful compared with a workbook vibe, said Josh Gryniewicz, narrative strategist on the project.

“There is this one module where a boy said hi to a girl he knew in school, but she didn’t say hi back to him,” said Aliza Gussin, 17, of Glenbrook North High School. “The module was about not assuming the worst in that situation — not being like: ‘Oh, she didn’t say hi to me. She must hate me. We’re not friends anymore.’ I know things like that really do happen in high school. I know it sounds kind of ridiculous, but it does really happen.”

Gussin, who is part of the teen advisory board for Catch-It, says the curriculum, which has components for teens and another for parents, covers a broad spectrum of issues teens might face in their day-to-day life, including having dark thoughts while hanging out in your room. Catch-It’s approach on positive thinking is simple but effective, she added.

