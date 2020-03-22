Words of wisdom impart lessons in self-respect

DEAR ABBY: I have carried a worn clipping of your "Definition of Maturity" with me for many years because it has been inspirational to me. I even gave a copy of it to my younger brother.
Is it part of one of your publications? I feel it is relevant today because both the young and old could use a lesson in respect and self-respect. Can you reprint it? -- FRANCES IN DALLAS
DEAR FRANCES: With pleasure! Here it is:
DEFINITION OF MATURITY
Maturity is:
The ability to stick with a job until it's finished.
The ability to do a job without being supervised.
The ability to carry money without spending it.
And the ability to bear an injustice without wanting
To get even.
