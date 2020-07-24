Wife tries to coax opinions from man aiming to please

DEAR ABBY: My husband is too nice. His late mother, a domineering woman who always got her way, trained him not to have an opinion. Almost everything he says is crafted to be neutral so that nobody can possibly take issue with him.
If I ask, "What do you want for dinner?" his reply is, "Whatever you want." If I ask, "What make of car should we buy?" his reply is, "What kind would you like?" When I give him several choices, he tries to guess what I would prefer.
We both have professional degrees and are in our early 30s. He lived with his parents through college. I have been on my own longer than he. After two years of marriage, although I continue to solicit his opinion, not much has changed.
Abby, I am tired of being in charge of everything. I feel like I'm raising a very obedient child. I wanted an equal partner in marriage. How should I handle this? -- WIFE, NOT MOTHER
DEAR WIFE: I am guessing you have had more than one conversation with your husband about this. There is a saying, "Give me a child 'til the age of 7, and he's mine for life," which references indoctrination. Your late mother-in-law had her son under her roof for about 25 years, so his personality traits are pretty well cemented in. You might have better luck if you start phrasing your questions differently. ("Do you want chicken or fish tonight?" "Do you want to decide or should I punch you in the nose?") But if that doesn't work, you may have to accept the man you married just the way his mother made him.
DEAR ABBY: My college-age daughter, "Dahlia," refuses to take seriously the social distancing necessary to control the spread of COVID-19, even though her college, like many others, has closed. She says it's all overblown, even though her father and I are older and she has a pregnant sister at home.
Dahlia is young, and she thinks she's invincible. I think my daughter is selfish for not caring about anyone else. What can I say to her? -- FOLLOWING THE RULES IN WEST VIRGINIA
DEAR FOLLOWING: Many people still are having trouble accepting the fact that we are all at risk because of an invisible and silent "enemy," COVID-19. Because you are unable to get through to Dahlia, assert yourself as the adult in the household and establish some rules to protect yourself, your husband, your pregnant daughter and your unborn grandchild. First among them: Dahlia must follow the government guidelines regarding social distancing, handwashing, etc. or find another place to live.
