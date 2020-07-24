Wife tries to coax opinions from man aiming to please

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR ABBY: My husband is too nice. His late mother, a domineering woman who always got her way, trained him not to have an opinion. Almost everything he says is crafted to be neutral so that nobody can possibly take issue with him.

If I ask, "What do you want for dinner?" his reply is, "Whatever you want." If I ask, "What make of car should we buy?" his reply is, "What kind would you like?" When I give him several choices, he tries to guess what I would prefer.

We both have professional degrees and are in our early 30s. He lived with his parents through college. I have been on my own longer than he. After two years of marriage, although I continue to solicit his opinion, not much has changed.

Abby, I am tired of being in charge of everything. I feel like I'm raising a very obedient child. I wanted an equal partner in marriage. How should I handle this? -- WIFE, NOT MOTHER