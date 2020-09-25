Warring kids are barriers in couple's relationship

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR ABBY: I got married to a wonderful guy 14 years ago, but after a year of marriage, our children (his 10-year-old and my 12- and 13-year-olds) couldn't stand one another and caused a lot of problems. I was brokenhearted when he gave me divorce papers. I moved out but continued to date him without our kids around.

Seven years ago, after his son moved out, I moved back in, but he won't ask me to remarry him. My kids get along fine with him, but his son hates me and refuses to come to any holiday or birthday celebration that I host.

Should I move out and move on? I feel like I have wasted 14 years of my life. -- HOPELESS IN OHIO

DEAR HOPELESS: I wish you had mentioned why this "wonderful guy's" son hates you. Could it be he blames you for the failure of his parents' marriage, or was it something else? That this man has allowed his son to dictate how the two of you will spend your lives is very sad. Unless you can accept living with the status quo (which has to be painful), the answer to your question is: Move on.