Transgender classmate isn't ready for romance with teen

DEAR ABBY: I'm 16 and have had trouble with romance for as long as I can remember.

Right now I am close to a relationship with a boy at my school who is a year older. I have had feelings for "Ben" for almost a year, and I found it was mutual a few months ago. He invited me to coffee but later canceled, explaining that he wasn't emotionally prepared, which was clear. He feels the way he does for a reason. Ben is a transgender male, and his mother disapproves, as do many of our classmates.

Two months ago, we agreed to be "just friends ... for now." Since then, no feelings have changed. However, I know Ben still isn't ready.

I'm getting impatient. I've been in relationships before, the middle-school kind, and I know how my brain functions. Right now, I worry obsessively about how he feels. This will subside after a real relationship starts. But before that happens, the issue is all-consuming.

I blame Ben's mother and classmates for the stress he's under. They're the reason for his dysphoria and panic attacks. How can I wait peacefully and get over my bitterness toward his mother? -- CRUSHING TEEN IN OHIO