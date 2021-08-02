The Long & Winding Road: When the rain comes

I can’t stand the rain.
- Tina Turner.
The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.
- Dolly Parton
We’ve sure been putting up with the rain, people.
Maybe you can’t stand the rain. And, especially for those of you living in east Flagstaff, you’ve probably had to run and hide your heads more than a few times. Then again, many of you have held your heads high as you’ve become unhailed heroes in helping your neighbors and even strangers in need. Thanks to all who volunteered in the sandbagging and other disaster help, and to the city and county workers out there 24/7.
Here in northern Arizona, we normally pray for rain and weep for the drought (and ourselves) for weeks on end every summer. Where are the monsoons? Why are we so dry? How long can I bear that brown lawn, that dried-out garden, my cracked feet and red eyes? Will the fruit trees make it? Everything is so dang thirsty!
Then, here come the best monsoon season in a very long time. Yet, before we can breathe that collective sign of blessed relief — bam!
By now, we’ve all seen the video of the Prius floating cattywampus down Steves Boulevard. That was the result of the frenzied flooding, thanks to heavy rains over a scar — with little vegetation or ability to soak up Mother Nature’s storm. The Museum Fire started two years ago. Beyond that poor Toyota, more driverless cars floated away down our streets, on roiling black water, but most of that footage never went viral. (A fundraiser for the Prius owner can be found at gofundme.com/f/melissa-bret-speers-flooding-rebuild.)
Even if you wisely purchased flood insurance, you could still feel devastated. You may have garages or first floors buried in gooey sludge, or yards with muddy moonscapes where there was once thriving scarlet penstemon and blue flax.
For those of you without flood insurance, my heart goes out to you. Even though flooding has hit us many times, it’s still a challenge for people living in the high desert to grasp the idea that bone-dry ground can suddenly become the ideal environment for furious floods.
Case in point: I’ve talked with my insurance agent multiple times about pricing flood insurance, but have I made the purchase? Umm… I keep thinking that if a fire breaks out closer to my home, leaving a scar, I’ll do it. I’m sure many of you with your ankles in mud may have thought the same just a year ago.
While climate change has become a political football (what hasn’t?), it’s tough to win an argument that the many fires, floods and even the explosion of ticks in some areas of the country are not significant. A friend who goes to Montana for a couple of months most summers, just returned to Flagstaff after just a couple of weeks up there. The smoke from Oregon and Canada was devastatingly heavy in the air. Reports are coming in now that the Western fires have had negative effects on the air quality of New York City. Think of that.
As I mentioned last month, I will be checking out much of the country in my refurbished camper van, leaving today. From Flagstaff to New Mexico and Colorado, from Wisconsin to Maine and Vermont, and many places in between, I will be checking out people and places of this wide, wild land. Whether it’s smoke, rain, local brew pubs, or green campsites, I’ll be out in it.