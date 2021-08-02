The Long & Winding Road: When the rain comes

Even if you wisely purchased flood insurance, you could still feel devastated. You may have garages or first floors buried in gooey sludge, or yards with muddy moonscapes where there was once thriving scarlet penstemon and blue flax.

For those of you without flood insurance, my heart goes out to you. Even though flooding has hit us many times, it’s still a challenge for people living in the high desert to grasp the idea that bone-dry ground can suddenly become the ideal environment for furious floods.

Case in point: I’ve talked with my insurance agent multiple times about pricing flood insurance, but have I made the purchase? Umm… I keep thinking that if a fire breaks out closer to my home, leaving a scar, I’ll do it. I’m sure many of you with your ankles in mud may have thought the same just a year ago.

While climate change has become a political football (what hasn’t?), it’s tough to win an argument that the many fires, floods and even the explosion of ticks in some areas of the country are not significant. A friend who goes to Montana for a couple of months most summers, just returned to Flagstaff after just a couple of weeks up there. The smoke from Oregon and Canada was devastatingly heavy in the air. Reports are coming in now that the Western fires have had negative effects on the air quality of New York City. Think of that.