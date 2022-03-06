The Long & Winding Road: We are Ukraine

My clothes lie in piles, my books, laptop, my dog’s bed and toys and odds and ends are scattered throughout the living room. I am getting ready to leave the house. I am going on a roadtrip to visit family — by choice, of course. But the chaos inside my house reminds me of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, who had to grab small piles of their things— if they had time—before running out of their homes and away from their country.

Similar thoughts entered my mind as I skied up behind Lowell Observatory with friends last weekend. It was cold and beautiful and peaceful as sunshine and shade competed between the towering ponderosa pines. And I thought, what would it be like to be doing this in the woods as bombs fell around us, as the observatory blew up because another country wanted to dominate us, take us hostage to fulfill a mad man’s lust for power? Knowing that downtown Flagstaff was in rubble, and the roads out of town were impassible as enemies approached?

Most of us are glued to our radios, TVs and phones as we watch and listen, tears in our eyes and mouths agape, at the horrific news from abroad. The Russians have hundreds of thousands of troops surrounding Ukraine, and last week entered that country, bound to destroy and rule. The Ukrainians, bless them, are fighting back. Ukrainian men up to 60 years old have been ordered to stay and fight, but I have not heard reports of them complaining. One news story showed men in their 60s coming back in to Ukraine to fight. The president has encouraged his citizens to make molotov cocktails, and take up any arms they have to protect their homeland.

The fact that in his former life the Ukrainian president was an actor and comedian, and considered somewhat of a joke as presidential candidate, and now he is inspiring his country and the world makes everything seem more surreal. This must be a script someone wrote, that’s not even that believable, right?

Yet here’s one of his real-life lines, responding to misinformation claiming he had fled the country and was asking his people to surrender. “I’m here. We won’t lay down our arms. We will defend our state, our territory, our Ukraine, our children,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told his countrymen and the world last week. “Glory to Ukraine!”

By the time you read this, more destruction and death will have fallen on Ukraine and Russia. As I write, more than a half a million Ukrainian refugees—mostly women and children—have crossed the borders into other countries. Bombs have fallen on Kyiv and Kharkiv, destroying buildings, infrastructure and killing many people.

The European Union and the United States are responding by freezing Russia’s economic assets, and the extent of this effort is unprecedented.

“The unthinkable became the thinkable,” said Samantha Power of the U.S. Agency for International Development. She said not only would the war have been unthinkable just a week ago, but so, too, would the scale of the EU’s “security assistance,” of sending weapons to Ukraine. Even Germany reversed its longstanding policy of never sending weapons to conflict zones, calling the Russian invasion “an epochal moment that imperiled the entire post-World War II order across Europe.”

Last week, the New York Times’ front page showed the body of a Russian soldier lying in the snow. It was a shocking image, and followed by others in multiple media platforms of collapsed buildings and long lines of people fleeing Ukraine or hiding in the undergrounds with their families and friends and pets. And, of course, the bloodshed of Ukrainians.

As we sit securely in our little mountain town, at least for now, let’s pray for all people—including the many Russians against this war—to find peace. Beyond that, here are a few places that are taking donations to help the Ukrainians. If you know more, please add them to the online comments below.

