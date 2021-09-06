The Long & Winding Road: Wandering the summer away into autumn

I’ve met several women who are happily traveling alone, or, I should say, with their dogs. They tell me about their past lives and marriages, and seem to conclude, perhaps a bit bitterly, that on the road with only Pup is the way to go. I agree, but not in any final way. I love my current life, and this is where I am. It’s good, it’s now, but who knows what the future will deliver?

So many states and communities are doing road work. On a four-lane state road along Lake Ontario coast, miles of cracks and potholes were jarring. From state highways to city streets, U.S. interstates to county roads, the closed lanes and lowered speed limits are ubiquitous. That’s travel in the summer, though, and I do not mind. Sometimes it brings me back to the present, out of my head, which can take over before I am aware that I’m lost in thought. “Wait, what town was that? What state am I in?”

Being on the road also reminds me how used to fast-speed internet we’ve become. As I wait and wait… and wait for my laptop to connect using an external device supposed to boost my Wi-Fi, I remind myself nothing is all that urgent. Not really.